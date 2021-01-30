With a new David Bowie biopic panned by critics, here's a reminder of the good, bland and ugly of films that follow the fortunes of pop and rock's greatest stars

We are about to bid a good riddance to January, but we may have already witnessed the most hated new film of 2021. Stardust, which looks at David Bowie's fortunes in the early 1970s, has attracted the sort of brickbats reserved for the very worst movies, the sort that used to be given the derisory sobriquet, 'Made-for-TV'.

Not only has Johnny Flynn been attacked for attempting to depict Bowie in the years leading up to the creation of his indelible Ziggy Stardust character, but the film has been crucified for trying to go about its business without using any actual Bowie songs. (It's a rights issue, of course.)

While documentaries have served rock and pop very well - and Bowie has been the recipient of several great ones, including Alan Yentob's Cracked Actor - it's a far trickier task when it comes to the movies…

THE GOOD

Biopics are notoriously hard to get right - it's never easy to depict a real-life person, especially icons. Johnny Cash posed a challenge for sure, but Joaquin Phoenix was up for the task in 2005's Walk the Line. He manages to convey Cash's magic and mystery and his complicated relationship with the love of his life, June Carter. Reese Witherspoon bagged herself an Oscar for her commanding performance.

Sam Riley may not have had the star power of either Phoenix or Witherspoon, but it's difficult to imagine anyone portraying the doomed Ian Curtis as powerfully as he did in Control. The film was the directorial debut of Dutch photographer Anton Corbijn, famed for his moody black and white pictures of U2 and, in the infancy of his career, Joy Division. Samantha Morton is excellent as Deborah, Curtis's wife. And it is her memoir, Touching from a Distance, on which the film is based.

If it's gold standard performances you want, look no further than Jamie Foxx's Ray Charles in Taylor Hackford's Ray and Sissy Spacek's Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter, directed by Michael Apted. Both films have a shout as the best music biopics ever made.

More recently, Taron Egerton delivered an excellent performance as Elton John in Rocketman, a hugely watchable romp through his early 1970s pomp, while Rami Malek embodied the larger-than-life Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. The latter was criticised for the historical inaccuracies in telling the Queen story to which Anthony McCarten, its screenwriter, said: "We're making a movie here, not a documentary."

For my money, the pick of the crop is Bound for Glory, the wonderfully captivating 1976 film from Hollywood auteur Hal Ashby. It centres on one of the progenitors of country folk, Woody Guthrie, and with David Carradine as the itinerant troubadour-with-guitar. Its evocation of the 1930s Dust Bowl is remarkable - Haskell Wexler's cinematography won the Academy Award. And the songs - and Carradine's delivery - are superb.

Fictional stories set in the world of music are, arguably, easier to make than biopics and A Star is Born has proved to be an enduring franchise. It has been filmed no fewer than four times and the Bradley Cooper/Lady Gaga version did great commercial business on its 2018 release.

It's also a very good film, which superbly illustrates both the decline of a major star - in this case, a middle-of-the-road country giant - and the rise of a young, talented pop dreamer, Ally, superbly depicted by Lady Gaga. All entertainment is about the ebb and flow of careers, and for every rising talent, another is fading away or, as is the case with Cooper's Jackson Maine, drinking it away.

The early scenes of Maine playing in front of packed audiences are painful to watch in the era of Covid, but there's a superb authenticity to them. And there's absolute truth in the demands of Ally's manager and his desire to mould her into a machine that sells.

The film bears many hallmarks of the 1976 version which was co-written by the doyenne of American letters Joan Didion and starring Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand. For today's music-loving viewers, it's an emotion-soaked drama that captures the sounds and look of 1970s American country-rock remarkably well.

Elsewhere, Cameron Crowe drew from his own teenage years for one of the most enjoyable rock films ever. Almost Famous is about a young Crowe (played by Patrick Fugit) who manages to get a gig writing for Rolling Stone while still a teen. He gets to go on the road with the fictional band, Stillwater, having impressed the hard-living and much-eulogised real-life rock critic Lester Bangs (memorably played by Philip Seymour Hoffman).

THE BLAND

If Starman has been getting plenty of bad reviews, it's far from the only Bowie-inspired movie to get a hard time from the critics. Todd Haynes' Velvet Goldmine - which told the story of glam-rock through the fictional Brian Slade (a barely disguised Bowie) - managed to convey much of the fashion horrors/delights of the early 70s, but the performances of Jonathan Rhys Meyers, as Brian, and Ewan McGregor as his sidekick, left much to be desired.

Rhys Meyers found a far stronger vehicle in the Elvis miniseries - and he won a Golden Globe for his performance. Haynes, for his part, would go on to make far better films, including his most recent effort, Dark Waters, but his directorial debut from 1988 is striking: Superstar is a 43-minute feature which tells the tragic story of Karen Carpenter. It got the film-maker noticed, not least because Richard Carpenter - furious at how it depicted his sister - sued on the basis that the director had not sought permission for using the songs.

U2 have inspired several documentaries, including their own feature - the artful, but dull Rattle and Hum - but the Dubliners have also prompted more creative adaptations too.

Killing Bono, a 2011 film based on the memoir of rock critic and childhood friend of Bono's, Neil McCormick.

Viewed through Irish eyes, Killing Bono - which stars Northern Irish actor Martin McCann as our titular hero - makes for especially challenging viewing. In his review at the time of release, my colleague, Paul Whitington, called it "a badly structured film [that] leaves the young principals clueless and floundering". Another Irish critic, Donald Clarke, lamented the film's "overwhelming sense of phoniness".

THE UGLY

Weak as Killing Bono is, it is at least, watchable. The same cannot be said of some of the genre's most egregious examples.

It would take an especially robust constitution to make it though Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story. Granted, a fondness for the Sheffield outfit's hard rock songs would help, but the unknown cast are as wooden as the Black Forest.

Appreciation for Jim Morrison and the Doors would also make Oliver Stone's least interesting movie, The Doors, tolerable although one has to applaud Val Kilmer for getting the stoned quotient just right. A large spliff might make its 141-minute duration pass a little quicker. Stone would surely have been better served getting to grips with Morrison's demons, rather than glorifying his mythology.

There's nothing to tranquillise the experience of sitting through Man in the Mirror, however. A made-for-television film on the life of Michael Jackson, it can be viewed in its grim entirety on YouTube. Starring Flex Alexander as Jackson - no, me neither - its nadir arrives when his character wonders what date it is. He's told it's September 11, 2001 and there's a jump-cut to slo-mo footage of the second plane hitting the World Trade Centre. Viewing through laced fingers is advised.