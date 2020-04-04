'Without Made In Chelsea I wouldn't be where I am now'

It's a welcome reprise as originals Ollie and Binky return to the Made In Chelsea fold. The duo tell Gemma Dunn why it's great to be back

Pass the bubbles, dahling, for Ollie Locke and Binky Felstead have rejoined Made In Chelsea. The BFFs - both of whom were included in the E4 hit's original 2011 line-up - returned to the 'family' for the reality show's 19th season.

And it seems both are pretty pleased to be back on the King's Road.

"When I wasn't on Chelsea, I always found it difficult when I'd turn the television on and I'd hear about the brand-new series," admits Locke (32), whose last appearance came in 2018.

"I've got such pride for the show; it's part of my life and without it, I wouldn't be where I am right now."

But far from resting on his laurels, the Southampton-born star has made the most of his hiatus, from writing a best-selling book to founding a dating app and even trying his luck on reality series Celebs Go Dating.

Most recently, he landed a part in his first Hollywood film, Greed, alongside Steve Coogan and Isla Fisher.

"Before reality TV, I was an actor," he explains. "I wanted to get back into acting, so I gave up Chelsea for a year. But I've got to keep my mortgage payments up as well, if I'm completely honest, so I'm doing this to keep myself on TV."

But he needs to save for more than just his mortgage, for this chapter of Made In Chelsea asks fans to save the date for plenty of gossip, drama and wedding planning, as we follow preparations for Locke's big day. (He's set to tie the knot with fiance Gareth Locke.)

It's what sealed the deal for Felstead (29).

"It was Ollie coming over with a few bottles of red wine, with Gareth and my mum [Janey Felstead, who will also make her comeback this series] and saying how he's getting married this year and how [her daughter] India is in nursery, so why not?" remembers the mum of one.

"Obviously, we'd been seeing each other off-camera, because we're friends, but he said how nice it would be to bring a bit of lightness back, but show a more grown-up aspect of our lives."

Also back for more romance, soirees and unearthed secrets will be Jamie Laing, Olivia Bentley, Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott, Alex Mytton, Sophie 'Habbs' Habboo, Miles Nazaire, Mark Francis Vandelli, Sophie Hermann, Harry Barron, Melissa Tattam and Fredrick Ferrier.

Favourites Louise Thompson and fiance Ryan Libbey will also feature.

As for getting used to new faces, such as returning newbies Verity Bowditch, Amelia Mist and Tristan Phipps, among others, there's a distinct gap, Locke confesses.

"There's two different groups. You've got the young lot doing the stuff that we did when we first started and you've got the older lot talking about marriage, having kids and stuff.

"It's a big divide, so I haven't done one scene with any of those people. I do them with Liv, Sophie Hermann, Binky, Gareth. We still create fun and laughs, but there's also wonderful moments where you're talking about adult stuff, such as whether me or Gareth are going to have children or not [as a gay couple], which hasn't been seen actually on British television really at all."

Is he ever nervous about sharing such intimate moments? "Never, really. What overrides all of that is, in our own way, we're helping people understand that gay life is completely normal," confides Locke.

"What a lovely privilege and what a delight to be able to talk about that kind of stuff - that overrides any anxiety, or worry, behind our conversation."

This season will mark Gareth's reality TV debut - a move that didn't come without reservation.

"He's a genius; he turns around financials for fashion companies all around the world, so I didn't want someone to look at him and be like, 'Hmm, you're the guy on reality TV.' That's the worry I had," Locke says.

"But he assured me it was fine. He felt that it was a really wonderful thing for the gay community - that he'd be part of a unit that could have influence over so many people and show what we're doing in our lives, when other people couldn't."

And what with it being the same crew as it was nine years earlier, well, that was the cherry on the cake.

"Literally, I've been naked in front of them, I've had breakups in front of them, I've screamed," lists Locke. "But I've also had drinks with them and got to know their families and met their wives and dogs, so it's a real family.

"People go back and forth as we do - and that's important to me, to keep that dynamic," he finishes. "Because that's how you know you can trust them."

Made In Chelsea, Monday, E4, 9pm