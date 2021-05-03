Women must have choice of abortion, says TV star

Dublin actress takes part in a new BBC drama which explores the emotive subject

A lead actress in an upcoming BBC drama about abortion has said that services must be provided for women in Northern Ireland who feel that a termination is the right choice for them.

Bafta nominee Sinead Keenan, who stars in Three Families, said women must be afforded the right to choose.

And the Dublin-born actress, best known for her role in the award-winning drama Little Boy Blue, said there were “no winners” when it came to the emotive subject of abortion.

Three Families is set in Northern Ireland between 2013 and 2019 and explores the background to a controversial campaign which culminated in the UK Government forcing a liberalisation of the law here.

But while abortion was decriminalised in 2019, services are still to be commissioned or funded, and there remains significant political resistance. Many women still have to travel to England for a termination.

The new two-parter from Studio Lambert, producers of the award-winning drama Three Girls, centres on the real-life stories of three Northern Irish women and their families as they fight to have their voices heard. Names and details have been changed to ensure anonymity. Keenan plays Theresa, who faces prison for trying to help her pregnant teenage girl. She said she hoped viewers, whatever their stance on abortion, would see that there was “grey area, difficulty and a lot of heartache” in every situation and that the drama would give people “pause for thought”.

“The lack of compassion involved in making a woman travel at what must be one of their darkest hours eludes me,” said Sinead. “Abortion is one of the few issues in Northern Ireland that can garner cross-community support, whether that be ‘pro-life’ or ‘pro-choice’.

“To have a termination for most is a difficult choice. Those of us who have never had to make that decision should count ourselves lucky. There are no winners when it comes to it.

“Nobody, no matter what your circumstances, no-one comes to that decision easily, on a whim, or out of convenience. It’s a difficult, difficult choice. But it must be a choice and the services must be provided for women who feel that a termination is the right choice for them.”

The drama also explores the stories of two young newly-weds, Hannah and John, who discover that their much-longed-for first child will die of a fatal foetal abnormality. The third woman, Rosie, learns the baby she is carrying has a genetic condition, Edward’s Syndrome. Rosie’s mental condition is fragile.

Amy James-Kelly plays Hannah, opposite Colin Morgan as her husband. She said she felt a sense of responsibility because millions of women had experienced a “very raw and real trauma” and because she was portraying one woman’s real-life “grief, vulnerability and ultimately, strength”.

The Gentleman Jack star said she hoped the drama would shine a light on the reality of the situation for many women, and that the response would lead to compassion and conversation.

Genevieve O’Reilly said she was eager to be a part of the Gwyneth Hughes-written drama because it was written about real women, their families and their own experiences, allowing “for an empathy that I think sometimes gets lost when people choose sides”.

The star of The Secret and The Fall said good storytelling had the potential to encourage people to listen and she said the woman she portrayed and others like her deserved support, respect and kindness.

“I hope people watch it and talk about it,” she said. “I think if we all keep talking and listening, we can come to understand each other.

“I still get emotional when I think of some of the scenes and of what Rosie had to deal with. Many of them were absolutely heart-breaking.”

Belfast actress Kerri Quinn plays Louise, a pro-life activist and Theresa’s best friend. She said the bond between two women with such opposing views was an important part of the story and that there was a “beautiful honesty” with her character.

“I think the relationship between Theresa and Louise is so relevant,” she said.

“It’s okay to have a different view on these things, it doesn’t make you enemies. It’s about respecting other people’s views and life experiences. I’ve a group of friends who all have a very varied view on the matter and that’s okay. We respect that.

“Like the other women in this piece, Louise, deserved her place. She is the most important pro-life representative, so it was important to create that balance and delicacy.” The drama also stars Lola Petticrew, Colin Morgan, Owen McDonnell and Prasanna Puwanarajah and will air on BBC1 next Monday and Tuesday.