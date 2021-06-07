Writer hopes award-nominated film will help to bring an end to punishment attacks

Exciting: Declan Lawn said he was thrilled by the latest award for Rough. Credit: Declan Lawn

The co-writer of an award-winning short film about punishment attacks in contemporary Belfast has said that he hopes shining a light on the subject on a global stage might lead to a cessation of the assaults.

Declan Lawn was speaking after the dark comedy Rough, which he wrote and directed with Adam Patterson, picked up the gong for Best International Short Fiction at the prestigious Krakow Film Festival.

It’s the second major award the pair has won for their short, which stars local actors Ryan McParland and Michael Smiley. Last autumn, the film was also honoured at the Kerry Film Festival.

Since their hugely successful drama The Salisbury Poisonings was aired on BBC One in June 2020, the writing partnership has been on a roll, with new commissions including BBC cop drama Blue Lights, as well as their feature length directorial debut Freegard.

Rough was filmed in late 2019 and tells the darkly humorous tale of Belfast gangsters passing a death sentence on a dog, leading the owner to offer himself to be shot instead.

The idea for the short was inspired by two tweets by Fr Martin Magill, parish priest of St John’s, who highlighted the discrepancy between the levels of compassion and empathy shown to animals and human beings.

Lawn said: “Fr Martin Magill put out a tweet one Sunday about an injured pigeon and it got a lot of traction, with many people asking about the pigeon.

“On the same day he posted a second tweet about a young man he knew from his parish who’d been shot in his arms and legs. It got very little attention. It made him question what kind of society we live in when people are more interested in the welfare of an injured pigeon than a young man who has been maimed for life.

“I saw the posts and spoke to Adam about them. We wanted to write something about punishment attacks, that aren’t just continuing, but are on the rise. Adam suggested we introduce an animal into the mix and compare the way people think about animals, compared to humans. That was the genesis of the script.

“And by bringing an issue like this to a wider audience; giving more attention to punishment attacks, maybe there’s a greater chance of bringing them to an end.”

Rough was produced by Gallagher Films, who had made the movie A Bump Along The Way. Hollywood actress and producer Roma Downey had helped support it at the time, and when she was given the Rough script to read by Louise Gallagher, she said she wanted to come onboard too.

The short was funded by Downey and Northern Ireland Screen and was written with local actor Ryan McParland in mind. The pair had seen him in a stage play previously and were keen to work with him.

After completion, Rough was entered into several film festivals, scooping Best Short at Kerry and then Krakow at the weekend.

Lawn said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with this latest award and to be honest, amazed too, as there was such strong competition.

“It’s such a particular story to Northern Ireland, involving punishment shootings, and the language and vernacular is so specific, we wondered if it would travel.

“It’s great that people are getting it.”