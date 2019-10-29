Writer’s delight as DeLorean film to be screened in Northern Ireland

Less than a week after expressing disappointment that his new film about the life of car designer John DeLorean would not be screened in Northern Ireland cinemas, the Co Down writer behind the movie says he "very pleased" at a change of heart.

Driven, by Bangor author and screenwriter Colin Bateman, will now be shown at the Strand Cinema in Belfast and has also been added to the Foyle Film Festival.

After fearing the film would not be available to view in Belfast, the city where one of the most recognised cars of the 1980s was built, the Strand Arts Centre will host a screening.

There will also be a question-and-answer session with Bateman on November 19 at 8.15pm.

The Brunswick Moviebowl in Londonderry will also host a public viewing on Saturday, November 23, at 5pm.

"Sometimes it pays to agitate!" the screenwriter said last night.

"I'm very pleased to announce a cinema screening of Driven at the Strand Cinema in Belfast."

It's believed further screenings in Belfast will be announced shortly.

DeLorean's DMC-12 gull-wing car gained recognition throughout the world, featuring in the Back To The Future film franchise.

Starring Lee Pace as the fast-talking US entrepreneur, Driven tells the real-life story of an FBI operation to arrest the car designer for drug trafficking in the years after his business dream collapsed.

The film received its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last August.

Last week Bateman admitted he was "kind of shocked to report that Driven will not be getting a cinema release here".

"Some of you will be aware that I hosted a few private screenings last weekend to help get the word out, and the reaction was so incredible (and all the tickets went in a couple of hours) that this has kind of thrown me," he added.

The movie - shot in Puerto Rico - is directed by Belfast-born Nick Hamm.

Driven is the second film about the American car-maker this year, the other being Framing John DeLorean starring Alec Baldwin.

DeLorean died in New Jersey from a stroke in March 2005 at the age of 80.