‘You are a star, young man...’ Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage hails Belfast’s Jude Hill at LA awards bash

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Kenneth Branagh and Ciarán Hinds attend the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage accepts the Best Actor Award for "Pig" at the HCA Film Awards on Monday. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Cage was picking up a gong at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in LA on Monday night when he made his comments about the schoolboy who plays Buddy in Branagh’s semi-autobiographical movie Belfast.

The star of Pig, Leaving Las Vegas and Face/Off, received the Acting Achievement Award and broke off his acceptance speech to give Hill a shout-out from the stage.

Eleven-year-old Hill, dressed in a dapper cobalt blue suit, was at the awards bash with Branagh and cast members Ciaran Hinds, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe to pick up the best newcomer award.

After accepting his own honour, Cage said: “And Jude Hill, you are a star, young man.

“I want to know who your tailor is, and I want to know what's on your menu, and I want to know what you're reading. You’re fantastic.”

The nod was met with cheers from the audience.

Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill, Kenneth Branagh and Ciarán Hinds attend the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hill was presented with his best newcomer award by Belfast co-star Hinds, who plays Pop in the movie. Hinds introduced Hill as his “colleague, friend and honorary grandson”.

The St John’s Primary School pupil thanked his family for their patience and support during the “really, really, really busy but definitely exciting time”. He also expressed his gratitude to Focus Features and Universal Pictures for making the journey so “special” for him, the casting directors and his school.

He said his co-stars made the experience so “unforgettable” and thanked “the main man”, Branagh, for giving him the opportunity of playing Buddy in the seven times Oscar-nominated film.

Belfast also won the best cast ensemble award, which was accepted by Hinds, Hill, Dornan and Balfe. The actress, who plays Buddy’s Ma, spoke out about the situation in Ukraine and said her thoughts were with its people, faced with the decision of whether to leave their country or stay behind.

“I play a mother who is trying to decide the best thing to do for her family when conflict broke out,” she said of her role in Belfast.

“I would just like to think tonight about all the women, all the mothers in Ukraine right now who are trying to decide what to do for their children and send them some love and that we are thinking of them.”

Hinds told the audience made up of actors and critics that Belfast was very important to all the cast because it brought them back home and back to their roots.

He described the script as “delicate and beautiful” and said it was “true to the time and the place”.

He also joked about Branagh being “not too shabby an actor himself, by all accounts” and said the best cast ensemble award was for the film’s writer and director too. Branagh was recognised separately with an excellence in artistry honorary award.

Cage's comments about Hill come just weeks after his co-star, Judi Dench, hailed him as “incredible”, while This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield said he was “possibly the best young actor” he had ever seen.