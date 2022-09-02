‘You pick up right where you left off’ – Colm Meaney on a changing Dublin and working with Liam Neeson again 40 years on

Over a five-decade acting career, the star’s iconic patriarch role still follows him around - and he doesn’t mind one bit. The Irish actor talks about a changing Dublin, reuniting with Liam Neeson on set and his new TV series The Serpent Queen

Colm Meaney featured in RTÉ series Back To Barrytown last year

Tanya Sweeney Fri 2 Sep 2022 at 11:50