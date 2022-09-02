‘You pick up right where you left off’ – Colm Meaney on a changing Dublin and working with Liam Neeson again 40 years on
Over a five-decade acting career, the star’s iconic patriarch role still follows him around - and he doesn’t mind one bit. The Irish actor talks about a changing Dublin, reuniting with Liam Neeson on set and his new TV series The Serpent Queen
Tanya Sweeney
Colm Meaney has excelled in the role of the lovable and warm father figure more than once in his career. His latest role as a dad is of a different stripe altogether though. It’s also the first time he’s played a king.