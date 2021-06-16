Your Home Made Perfect: NI couple overspend £16k on home revamp… and TV viewers still dislike it  

How it was meant to look...

Viewers of Your Home Made Perfect were left in despair when a Belfast couple went £16,000 over budget transforming their family home and “ruined” the architect’s original design.

Hosted by TV star Angela Scanlon, the BBC show sees two architects go head-to-head each episode for the commission to transform the home of a hopeful family.

Monday’s episode featured occupational therapist Lei Ying and her husband David, a civil servant. They bought their three-bedroom house in 2017 thinking it would be the perfect place to raise a family thanks to the generous space but it didn’t live up to expectations.

Four years on and with their three children growing up fast, the couple found having lots of space wasn’t always a good thing especially when it was all in the wrong place.

Before the makeover, the family-of-five found themselves battling against the restrictions of their downstairs layout with a cramped kitchen offering little storage while the compact dining area struggled to fit them all. Access to the garden also proved problematic, with the only route being through a tight chicane of corridors and a staircase.

Lei Ying dreamt of a perfect kitchen while David was hoping for a cosy home and a safe route to the garden with the help of architect Laura Jane Clark and a £20,000 budget.

The couple only planned to use £20,000 of their budget but ended up spending an eye-watering £36,000 transforming their home.

To tackle the problems, architect Laura created a largely open-plan design, with the wall between the kitchen and lounge knocked down to reveal a bigger kitchen leading to a dining room. Elsewhere a living space and snug was added with a sliding door to create more space while the utility room was hidden behind cupboard doors.

During the build, Lei Ying and David decided to tweak a few of the designer’s ideas, leaving viewers decidedly unimpressed.

Lei Ying said of the final look: “The bare bones are definitely all here but it’s the smaller choices that we’ve made, or made little adaptations to because we really looked at how are we going to use this space and where are we going to hang out the most. Then it was just this is what we’ve got to do to make it work for us. It just feels that the jigsaw has been put all back really nicely.”

David added: “We’ve got the mix between having a living space but also separating it out. We got involved in this to bring everything together. Now we can’t get rid of the kids because they now are in this space and they love it.”

Despite the couple’s alterations, designer Laura appeared pleased with the final look: “As an architect you come up with a design but it’s giving you that ability to go ‘right yeah this works’ and working together to make it perfect for you guys.”

However some viewers suggested they had “ruined Laura’s design”.

One fan of the show tweeted: “Must be so frustrating for the designers when the homeowners/builders use their own ‘initiative’. Almost double the budget with all the best features ruined!”

Another wrote: “What was the point of being on the programme when they didn’t follow the design at all and overspent. Waste of Laura’s time.”