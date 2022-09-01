Fire in barley field where topless Rihanna shot risque video looked 'worse than it actually was’

‘Little damage’ done to farmland where singer told to ‘cover up’

Firefighters called to the farm made famous by singer Rihanna in the music video for ‘We Found Love’ found a field in flames.

The Co Down barley field dominated by an old tree was made famous in 2011 when it was picked by the Grammy winner as a location for the video to her hit song, which also features Calvin Harris.

Former DUP councillor Alan Graham, who owns the field just outside Bangor, hit the headlines after discovering the Barbadian singer topless, and asking her to “put some clothes on”.

At the time he said he did not "believe young ladies should have to take their clothes off to entertain".

But he did not halt the filming, adding that Rihanna had been "very gracious and respectful" when they spoke, and they had "parted company on good terms".

The devout Christian told the BBC last year: “It wasn’t a case of being scantily clad — it was a case of part of the clothing being missing altogether, let’s put it that way."

After that, she “wrapped herself up very nicely”.

Rihanna filming her video in a field in Co Down in 2011

Last night, he told the Belfast Telegraph the blaze began due to a small, controlled fire nearby used to tackle stubborn weeds which was “picked up by a brisk wind”.

“Thankfully, any damage to standing crops was negligible, and very little,” the farmer said.

“It was an issue with the stubble and it did a bit of damage to the hedgerows, but my neighbours came out and helped with soil, and one brought a slurry tank out as well.

"Not a very nice smell, but it helped douse the thing.”

Mr Graham said the fire appeared “worse than it actually was” and is thankful it didn’t spread to nearby crops.

“We managed to keep it beaten down and the firefighters did an excellent job and kept it from spreading,” he said.

Mr Graham, who has now retired from politics, confirmed the fire was soon put out but he’s “going to keep an eye out on it”.

“I’ve a tank of water filled up here, but there was no malice or anything involved.”

The landowner added that he understands the particular interest in his land, given its famous visitor over a decade ago.

“It’s been 11 years now since Rihanna came, but people should be just as concerned if this happened to any other farmer’s field,” he said. “I mean it’s not me that’s famous, it’s Rihanna.

"I hear she’s become a billionaire since then, I’m still working my way to my first million," he jested.

“I’m just thankful there was no real damage and I really commend the fire service for their help and hope no one was affected by the smoke on the roads.”

An NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said three fire appliances attended the blaze, from Bangor Holywood fire stations.

PSNI also warned motorists of poor visibility in the area.