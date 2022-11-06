Former BBC presenter Wendy Austin inundated with support after announcing sudden death of her dog on Co Donegal beach

Former BBC broadcaster Wendy Austin has been inundated with support after announcing her dog died suddenly on a Co Donegal beach.

She explained her pet Mollie had been on Killahoey Beach swimming when the tragedy happened.

Sharing a snap of Mollie in the water, Ms Austin tweeted: “On a sad personal note 5 minutes after this pic our beautiful loving kind and altogether awesome 6 year old flatcoat Mollie died doing a favourite thing swimming on Killahoey beach.

“Thanks to all the kind people who helped her and us in our distress xx She was a truly noble dog.”

In a later post she added that it was “all so shocking” and said Mollie was a “lovely dog”.

The tragic news about the dog led to a raft of supportive messages for the former Good Morning Ulster presenter.

DUP MLA Edwin Poots tweeted: “Aww that's really sad. Beautiful dog.”

Alliance Party councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown wrote: “I am so sorry for your loss Wendy - that sounds just dreadful. That picture is one of doggy delight - we are thinking about you.”

Television presenter Pamela Ballantine said: “Oh Wendy I am so truly sorry to hear this. How heartbreaking for you and your family to lose Mollie in such an unexpected and sudden way. Terribly sad.”

DJ Johnny Hero added: “So sorry to hear this Wendy.”

Amnesty International Northern Ireland director Patrick Corrigan said: “Very sad. A gorgeous dog.”

Ms Austin was one of the best-known faces and voices on BBC Northern Ireland, working on Good Morning Ulster, Talkback and Inside Business in the past.

She started out in the East Antrim Times in 1972, followed by two years at the Belfast Telegraph (1974-76). She then went to Downtown Radio (1976) before starting at BBC NI on her 25th birthday on November 19, 1976.

In 2012 she was awarded the MBE for her contribution to broadcasting.

In 2020 she marked her last day at the BBC and was described as one of their “most distinguished, most admired colleagues”.