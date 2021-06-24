Friends star Courteney Cox admits separation from Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid a trying time

Together again: Cox and McDaid out on their first date for many months

Courteney Cox has admitted that it was difficult to maintain a long-distance relationship with her Northern Irish musician partner Johnny McDaid during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Friends star spent lockdown in California while her Snow Patrol rocker boyfriend was in the UK.

Earlier this week the actress, who is currently in London with McDaid, shared a photograph of their first post-quarantine date following several months apart.

The couple dined at Co Antrim chef Clare Smyth’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Notting Hill.

Posting the picture with McDaid, Cox wrote: “First night out of quarantine! Date night.

“What an amazing experience! Thank you... @corebyclaresmyth.”

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM’s this week, Cox said it had been “definitely hard” to be apart from the Derry-born rocker.

She said: “People from the UK, they still can't come to America. You're not allowed in still, which is crazy.

“He's been vaccinated and he can't come in. I don't understand it. People can go from Florida to Los Angeles, no quarantine. I don't get it. I don't know why they can't come to America and quarantine the way I did.

'I've been on this five-day test and release. I'm going out tonight, can't wait. I don't mean out, just to a restaurant. I just want to go out — literally, out of the apartment.

"I have not left (McDaid’s apartment) except to get a nose swab at Heathrow.”

The couple were last seen together in LA in April before reuniting in London this week.

Cox also revealed that she and her partner never engaged in "Zoom intimacy” while apart, pointing out that she preferred other forms of being intimate.

She said: “Zoom intimacy? We're very intimate, but I don't know how to do that (on Zoom). There's other kinds of intimacy.”

Last October the former Cougar Town star was a guest on local singer Foy Vance’s podcast, The Vinyl Supper, during which she told how lockdown had forced the couple apart.

“Let's say it's been 150 days — I've cooked 145 of them. And I haven't seen John in that many days,” she told Vance, a friend of both Cox and McDaid.

“He left the next day (after) the whole country shut down, or at least (when) California did.

“I think maybe New York was before us. I've had these two friends... they were gonna quarantine with me, which is great, because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with (my daughter) Coco. I'm a little chicken.”

The couple began dating in 2013 and became engaged nine months later. Following a brief separation they resumed their relationship, but not their engagement.

Cox, who took part in Stern’s radio show from London, was joined by her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. The trio also discussed the Emmy nominations for their roles on Friends, with Cox, who played Monica Geller, admitting she’d been hurt at being the only cast member not to get a nod.