From working in a Spar to the Met Gala: Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan sums up rise to stardom

Nicola Coughlan attends The 2022 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has encapsulated her rise to worldwide stardom after referencing her time working in a Spar shop.

The Galway actress, who also stars in the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, was posting on social media while attending the glitzy Met Gala 2022.

The 35-year-old walked the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, which this year had the dress code of Gilded Glamour.

On the actor’s Instagram story video during a musical performance at the event, Coughlan captions the post writing: “Good at times like this to remember I used to work in a Spar”.

Coughlan was in attendance alongside her Bridgerton co-stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, with the Irish actor wearing Richard Quinn.

The video she posted included a surprise musical performance from Lenny Kravitz while Lizzo and Anderson Paak sang and danced along in the audience.

Recently, she revealed she felt some pressure portraying a Northern Irish teenager growing up against the backdrop of the Troubles when she had been sheltered from the conflict herself.

“I felt a level of pressure,” Coughlan told Bustle.

“I didn’t want to feel as though I was speaking for people from Northern Ireland.

“I’m never going to have the level of understanding that someone from Derry is going to have. [Luckily] we have the script as the bible to always go back to.”