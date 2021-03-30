Game of Thrones to become a stage-play

Game of Thrones is coming to the stage and is set to premiere in 2023.

The stage production is currently being developed by best-selling author of the books, George RR Martin and will head to the West End, Broadway and Australia.

Martin will bring back well-known characters for the lavish production, which will be based on his series of fantasy novels and the hit HBO show which was part-filmed in Northern Ireland.

It is understood the story will revolve around the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that happened 16 years before the events of the first book and episode.

The official description reads: “The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery.

“Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centred around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

Martin is working with producers Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke on the new stage show.

He said: “The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace.

“Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring.

“It is a tourney oft referred during HBO’s Game of Thrones and in my novels, A Song of Ice and Fire.

“And now at last, we can tell the whole story...on the stage.”

Playwright MacMillan said: “I have such admiration for George’s world and his characters.

“His generosity and trust during this process has been incredible. Working on this play during lockdown has felt like a real privilege.

“I can’t wait until we can be back in a theatre to experience this together.”