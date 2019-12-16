Gerry Kelly to broadcast final BBC Radio Ulster show this weekend

Legendary Northern Ireland broadcaster Gerry Kelly is set to present his final BBC Radio Ulster show this Saturday.

Writing on Twitter, he confirmed that this weekend's show would be his last for the organisation.

"My time with the BBC is coming to an end," he wrote.

"My last live Radio Ulster show is on Saturday 21st December.

"Going out with a real festive party. Hope you can join me."

It comes after the Ballymena-born broadcaster stepped down from his Friday afternoon show on the station earlier this year.

At the time it was announced that he would continue to present his Saturday show in a new 12pm slot, but now that too is coming to an end.

Mr Kelly (71) is well known across Northern Ireland for hosting the Kelly Show on UTV from 1989 until 2005.

The show proved popular and attracted a vast array of guests including footballer George Best and a nine-year-old Rory McIlroy.

After the cancellation of his show Kelly left UTV and moved to BBC Radio Ulster in 2009 in the Friday 3-5pm slot.

In 2016 he successfully overcame bladder cancer and spoke out about the disease and the embarrassment felt by many men to talk about the symptoms.

In 1993, Mr Kelly received a Sony Gold Award for a special programme in the aftermath of the Shankill Road bomb and was inducted into the Royal Television Society Hall of Fame in 1998.