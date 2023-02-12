Gloria’s tribute to late daughter as London event raises £80k for cancer charity

Celebrities come out in droves for NI broadcaster

Gloria Hunniford with a poster of her late daughter Caron Keating at the event. Photo: Gill Shaw.

A star-studded evening saw £80,000 raised for Gloria Hunniford’s cancer support organisation, the Caron Keating Foundation, set up in memory of the broadcaster’s daughter.

Music and dance are recurring themes at any Strictly Tea Dancing fundraiser.

Set up to support Gloria’s foundation, the first event since 2019 was held in the Langham Hotel yesterday.

A charity auction overseen by Lord Jeffery Archer raised £80,000 for the charitable partnership, which aims to help all affected by any type of cancer.

It was set up following the death of Blue Peter and This Morning presenter Keating, who died of breast cancer in 2004.

Her Portadown-born mum Gloria said that the organisation was a way to do “something positive” in light of her tragic loss.

Stars filling the Langham’s pink-lit hall included Tony Christie, who was cheered on by the audience while he sung his 1971 anthem, Amarillo.

Gloria dances with singer Tony Christie. Photo: Gill Shaw.

Sharing the stage was jazz musician Gary Williams and his band, complemented by an Abba tribute from the Sing Out Sisters.

Two Strictly Come Dancing legends also wowed those in attendance.

Taking to the floor were ballroom and Latin dancing champion, Nadiya Bychkova, and fellow star Pasha Kovalev, who has been part of the BBC contest for eight seasons.

Speaking at the Langham, Gloria shared her daughter’s story. Opening up about losing her beloved daughter, she called Caron’s long battle a “valiant” one.

“Thank you for coming, honestly it is bliss.

“The lovely Caron, gorgeous girl, was a huge, huge loss to our family,” she said.

“She was only in her 30s when she got breast cancer. At that time, I personally did not know any young girl in her 30s who had breast cancer.

“Caron was given a prognosis of possibly a year-and-a-half, but she fought it valiantly for seven years, and fought it in private and in silence.

“She didn’t really want anybody to know about it, and that is the way she wanted it.”

Angela Rippon. Photo: Gill Shaw.

The presenter said that setting up the foundation was a way to deal with the loss of Caron, creating something positive out of an unimaginable tragedy.

Gloria added: “In order to try to cope with the devastation of losing a daughter, we thought, ‘we have got to do something positive, against such negativity’.

“We decided to start the Caron Keating Foundation, which helps every type of cancer all over this country.”

Famous faces were not only seen on stage, but also in the audience.

In attendance was the life-long friend of Caron, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose mother Janet was also a one-time presenter of Blue Peter.

Also enjoying the music and dance were Hi-De-Hi! actress Su Pollard, Loose Women’s Linda Robson, former Brookside star Claire Sweeney, model and TV personality Penny Lancaster, entertainer Christopher Biggins and many others.

The event was generously backed by Tourism Ireland and London-based official David Boyce.