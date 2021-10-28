Halloween 2021: How to look spooky on a budget

Whether you’re channelling Squid Game or Scooby-Doo, charity shops and the internet are your friend, writes Olivia Fletcher

Costume ideas: Conor Doris, manager of 4All Oxfam shop in CastleCourt in Belfast, with a wedding dress covered in fake blood

Looking unique and finding something that’s good quality can be a scary task.

Ashleigh Boyd’s eye-catching make-up ideas

TikTok star Eevee Henry dressed up as Morticia Addams

Tracking down couples’ costumes is double the trouble, and spooky get-ups for the whole family can be even trickier.

But fear not: local creatives tell the Belfast Telegraph that pulling off the perfect Halloween look isn’t something to be frightened of — and it can be cheap and easy if you do it right.

TikTok star and cosplay artist Eevee Henry (20, @cosplays_by_eevee on Instagram) says: “Definitely go through your wardrobe and see what you already have, or if it comes to it, [visit] second-hand shops and see what you can find because you can put together a costume for under £5 if you really look.”

Karen Tate, deputy manager of 4All Oxfam in Castle Court, says shopping second-hand for the holiday prevents killer outfits from being worn once and then sent to landfill.

Belfast make-up artist Lara Black’s creative ideas

“What we do have is things that you can make into your own Halloween costume, like with the wedding dress in the window,” she adds.

“We use one of the wedding dresses that was damaged when we got the wedding dresses in.

“We just added a lot of blood to it and a few extra tears, but that was basically the Halloween costume.”

Pinterest is a good place to start finding inspiration, says local make-up artist and crafter Ashleigh Boyd (@themasqueradeNI on Instagram).

“Instagram or TikTok is the place to go for make-up looks because you can find a make-up tutorial or hack for all levels,” she explains.

“If you have red lipstick and black eyeliner, you could do a lot of looks with those two items.”

Belfast make-up artist Lara Black's creative ideas

Planning costumes based on colour blocks, like from our favourite childhood cartoons, can be an easy way to get started and stand out, Eevee says.

“If you’re going for a cute kind of character, definitely look for pinks, dresses, tutus, glitter and florals. But if you’re going for something more scary, definitely look for something that’s old and tattered and with a lot of blood,” Eevee explains.

Belfast make-up artist Lara Black (@makeupbylarablack) says that her best advice would be to look online for cheap accessories to turn everyday outfits into something spooky, or in shops such as Poundland and Primark or supermarkets.

“Little pieces such as headbands or stick-on prosthetics can really make a look come together,” Lara adds.

“For example, I created a Monster High doll look for my Instagram. All I needed was a shirt, a tie and some inexpensive face paint that can be found in most retailers, and then I found a little Frankenstein bolt in Asda for only £3. It sticks to your neck and it really brought the costume together.”

One of Ashleigh’s favourite Halloween make-up tips is to use shadows cleverly.

“If it’s a look that requires it to look more 3D, applying brown or grey eyeshadow where there would be a shadow on the face can make it go from looking amateur to professional in a blink of an eye,” she says.

But Eevee reckons we should “just play into the silliness”.

“At the end of the day, we’re adults [dressing up] and you can’t really get any sillier than that,” Eevee jokes.

“The most fun costumes to me are the ones that you just get to be really silly or sometimes really ugly in.”

And that’s what this year’s most popular Halloween costumes are all about...

The Scooby-Doo gang

among the most saved costumes on Pinterest this year are Velma and Daphne from the much-loved cartoon. But if there’s a bunch of you, why not go as the whole gang?

“Velma, she has the orange T-shirt and the red skirt, so if you have an orange T-shirt and a red skirt, you can put that together super easy,” Eevee says.

“If not, [you have go to] know what you’re looking for.”

For Daphne, it’s all about the purple.

Meanwhile, Fred needs blue jeans and a white shirt, and the Shaggy look can be achieved with a simple green T-shirt and pair of brown trousers.

If you’ve got a pet dog in your family, a blue collar will make them a perfect Scooby-Doo.

The Addams Family

As the theme tune goes, they’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky — and that makes them perfect for dressing up as.

It’s hard to go wrong with matriarch Morticia Addams. A long black dress complete with red lipstick makes this an easy yet classic spooky look.

For Gomez, try out your local charity shop and look for a striped suit jacket to pair with black trousers.

When it comes to the kids, you’ll need a striped T-Shirt to kit out Pugsley.

A white shirt (yes, even a school one will do) underneath a black dress makes Wednesday complete, as long as the hair is put into the character’s plaits.

Corpse bride and groom

Who said you couldn’t look drop-dead gorgeous on Halloween?

Tons of Belfast charity shops stock old wedding dresses that you can repurpose for the occasion, as Karen points out: “Drop into your local charity shop — you can drop into our charity shop — have a look around and get a great bargain, so you’re not spend a fortune on Halloween costume.”

Get hold of some fake blood, which is cheap to buy online or in most supermarkets at this time of year, and make your dress gory. Feel free to tear it up too.

If you are going as a couple, charity shops are a great place to find second-hand suits as well. You won’t mind getting fake blood on it for a Halloween corpse groom look.

Squid Game

The new South Korean Netflix series is one of the streaming platform’s highest grossing shows and it has taken the world by storm. Even better though, some of its characters make for stellar spooky costumes.

There are plenty of online shops selling Squid Game-themed outfits, from the guards to the players and even the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ referee. A quick Google search could be the best place to start here.

Going as one of the show’s guards or players can also be pulled off on a budget.

To go as a guard, seek out a pink jumpsuit or matching hoodie and jogging bottoms. For one of the players, find the same but in mint green.

Cruella De vil

According to Google Trends, the Disney villain is one of this year’s most popular Halloween costumes.

It’s likely thanks to the live action Cruella film that came out earlier this year, starring a terrifying Emma Stone.

You can buy the costume online, but who says you can’t DIY this one with a plush faux fur coat? Cruella is Eevee’s favourite look right now, and she managed to put the costume together using second-hand shops.

“I was able just to find a dress and alter it to make it shorter, and I found a fur coat and added the black tassels in the back. I was able to put it together for £40,” Eevee says.

“When I’ve been online, you would have to pay at least £90 for the coat alone.”

Angel and the devil

These are two Halloween looks that never get old and still pair so well together.

Going as the devil? Rummage through your wardrobe to find anything and everything red.

Match it with some red lipstick and a pair of horns that you can find in your local supermarket, if you fancy.

In perfect contrast, look for all things white if you’re going to be the angel.

Finding a pair of wings and a halo should be pretty easy on the internet or in local shops.

The Rose family from Schitt’s Creek

This Halloween doesn’t always have to be scary; it can be about having fun too, which is exactly what the TV show Schitt’s Creek embodies.

After sweeping all four acting categories at the Emmy Awards last year, the now-finished series remains so popular that people are dressing up as the Rose family this Halloween.

And despite the characters’ larger-than-life wardrobe choices, they can be easy looks to pull off.

For David, you’ll need a chunky animal print jumper with equally blockish rings for your fingers and a pair of Converse if you’ve got them.

Alexis can be styled with a short, flowing velvet dress that you’ll be able to find in charity shop, a boho necklace, and over-the-knee boots. Curl your hair for extra points.

For the parents, a staple in Moira’s wardrobe is a faux fur hat, black and white clothing, fingerless gloves and high heels.

Red lips are a must, and you should brush up on your Moira Rose accent too.

Johnny will need a smart suit with an open-button white shirt and, of course, a pocket square.

Covid-19

For some, it seems too soon. But for others, dressing up as the Covid-19 virus encapsulates the scary time we live in, making it fitting for Halloween.

There are plenty of online stockists selling Covid costumes this year, but if you are keeping things local, try Elliotts Fancy Dress on Ann Street in the city centre, which has the best-selling outfit in store.

Mummies

The original DIY Halloween costume, you can’t go wrong with dressing up as a mummy this year (or any year). It’s something that you can go as by yourself, with your other half, friends or family. All you need is some toilet roll, tape and plenty of fake blood.

Ghosts

Ghosts make for a classic DIY creepy look, and it’s one of the most searched-for Halloween costumes this year on Pinterest, with 13,000 saves.

You won’t be haunted by the price tag for putting together this look as an individual, couple or family.

Use old bed sheets you have lying around if you can, or if not, buy some cheap white ones from your nearest shop.

Cut out eye holes, decorate with a permanent marker and boo! You’re ready to spook guests at the Halloween party you’re showing up to.

Harry Potter and co

The franchise may be over, but our love for Hogwarts has never faded. That’s why characters from the books and films continue to be popular costumes, and this year is no exception.

It’s easy to find ready-made costumes for the iconic magical trio — Harry, Ron and Hermione — online, and fancy dress shops such as Elliotts also sell them too.

Among Us

Many people are dressing up as the astronaut crew members this year after the space-based cartoon multiplayer game went viral.

There are plenty of inflatable costumes available to buy online from sites like Amazon for a reasonable price, but if you’re on a budget, it’s not impossible to ace this look either.

Go for a one-colour block jumpsuit or tracksuit and large safety goggles.

This is one that the kids will love.