Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter pops into Co Antrim hotel while filming new movie

The hotel wished her all the best with her new film.

Pierce Brosnan was also a guest at the Ballycastle hotel

Welcoming Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter was an ‘absolute pleasure’, staff at a popular Co Antrim hotel have said.

The actress, who played evil witch Bellatrix Lestrange in the final four Harry Potter films and has had starring roles in Les Miserables and Fight Club, stopped off at the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle this week.

Ms Bonham Carter was filming in the area for upcoming Irish romance ‘Four Letters of Love’ where she will appear alongside former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan.

Based on Niall Williams bestselling novel, the film will see Brosnan and Bonham Carter starring as the parents of fated lovers played by up-and-coming actors Fionn O’Shea (“Dance First”) and Ann Skelly (“The Nevers”). Gabriel Byrne will also star in the film.

Posting a photo on their Facebook page, The Salthouse said welcoming Ms Bonham Carter was an ‘absolute pleasure’.

"Pack your bags, we're going to HOGWARTS,” they said.

"We had the absolute pleasure of welcoming Helena Bonham Carter to The Salthouse Hotel but don't worry, there was no Cruciatus Curse victims!

"We wish her the very best in her new movie.”

Last month the hotel also welcomed Mr Brosnan, who stayed and dined at the hotel while filming for the movie.

He also visited various other businesses around the seaside town, leaving residents with a ‘skip in their step’.

Manager and owner of Thyme and Co coffee shop in Ballycastle, Eimear Mullan said she was personally lucky to catch a glimpse of the actor performing in the film because her own apartment over looked the set and said her customers were a “buzz” due to his presence.

“It was just for one day I think, I’ve been told they’re away to Donegal now, but I did see Pierce Brosnan from a distance, all dressed up.”

Asked if it was nice for such a high-profile project to come to the North coast town, Eimear said “it was unbelievable”.

“Oh my goodness everyone was in such a buzz, all the customers were coming in practically telling me the entire story of the film, how it’s based on a book and everything.

“It was lovely, it gave everyone a wee skip in their step. It really did bring such a boost to the town, it was all so professional as well and I’ve been told everyone was so friendly as well.”