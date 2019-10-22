HMS Caroline offers first ever after-hours torchlit tours for Halloween

Are you brave enough to climb aboard one of WW1's last remaining Battleships?

This Halloween, the 105-year-old HMS Caroline is offering a spookier look at life at sea with a torchlit tour.

Thanks to support from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Heritage Lottery Fund, Tourism NI and the Department for the Economy, it's been all hands on deck to fully restore the majestic Warship, moored in Belfast since 1924, to its former glory.

This historic ship, the last survivor from the 1916 Battle of Jutland, has been transformed into a floating museum and was recently shortlisted for the Art Fund Museum of the Year- the most prestigious museum prize in the world.

Marketing Manager Melissa Morton has said they are "excited to showcase the museum at night. It’s a fantastic step in the museum’s development and will be highly entertaining as well as informative-a very different night out."

The Captain's Quarters, engine room, sick bay and officer living quarters, are a few of the places that will be available to visit this Halloween. Guides will share stories of the superstitions of the sailors as well as tales of the bloody battles to give a closer look at Life a Sea during WW1.

The tours have been described as "family friendly" and definitely promise to be a unique and immersive experience. The fascinating guided tours will take place every hour from 6pm-8:30pm on October 28 and 29 2019.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online from the 'What's On' section of the HMS Caroline or VisitBelfast websites. Guests will need to bring a torch.

For more information visit: https://www.nmrn.org.uk/caroline-whats-on