Hollywood star signs for Roma Downey’s latest faith-based film

Hollywood star Heather Graham has signed on to star in faith-based film On a Wing and a Prayer produced by one of Northern Ireland’s most famous exports Roma Downey.

Derry-born actress and author Ms Downey, who was renowned for her award-winning role in CBS series Touched by an Angel and epic biblical productions with husband Mark Burnett, said she was “super excited to back on set and making a movie with such a great cast” after the news of Ms Graham’s role was announced.

The film will also be executive produced by Ms Downey’s British husband Mark Burnett, creator of The Apprentice, as well as fellow producer Autumn Bailey-Ford.

Ms Graham, best-known for roles in Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: the Spy Who Shagged Me, will star alongside Dennis Quaid in the film, directed by Sean McNamara with a script written by Brian Egeston.

The film follows an airplane passenger played by Mr Quaid who is forced to land the plane on which he is travelling after the pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.

It’s billed as one man’s harrowing journey to save his family from insurmountable danger.

Ms Downey has spoken in the past about the solace she found in her faith after the death of her mother Maureen when Roma was just ten years old. When she played the part of the angel Monica in Touched by an Angel, she said it strengthened her faith. “At its centre was a simple message that God loves you and wants to be a part of your life,” she said. “I know that to be true. That same message is embedded in all the shows we do.”

Ms Downey and Mr Burnett’s latest film is being made through their company Lightworkers Media, a faith and family production company and a division of MGM.

The company has produced numerous faith-based television shows and films, including the Emmy-nominated The Bible, which was watched by 100 million people on the History Channel, A.D. The Bible Continues for NBC, Messiah for Netflix and the films Ben-Hur and Son of God.