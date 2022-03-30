How Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson saved the day at BBC broadcaster Emma Vardy’s wedding

NI Corrie legend found journalist’s speech inside taxi

Broadcaster Emma Vardy has said she is “still on cloud nine” following her fairytale wedding last weekend — and revealed how Coronation Street legend Charlie Lawson saved the day.

Enniskillen-born actor Lawson was not the only famous face to attend the beautiful Co Antrim ceremony, with Eamonn Holmes, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and BBC North West Tonight weatherman Owain Wyn Evans also coming along to celebrate the day with Emma and new husband Aaron Adams.

The BBC’s Ireland Correspondent revealed how she and her bridesmaids had been travelling a taxi very early that morning, “going to the place where we were getting ready together, and my speech had been printed out and put in a very pristine white envelope”.

But somehow the bridal speech got left in the taxi.

“We didn’t know a thing about it because, of course, we weren’t worried about that until the evening,” said Emma.

“But then, later on, Charlie Lawson was getting in a taxi himself to get to the wedding, and he gets in the back and finds this white envelope. [He] opens it and, reading the few first few lines of the speech, realises, ‘This is Emma’s speech’.

“So, he ended up bringing the speech along, saving the day, but it was just so funny how it happened.”

The couple with Eamonn Holmes. Photo credit: Kris Dickson

Emma described the wedding as “just an absolutely superb day”, recounting how she and Aaron walked into the courtyard of Lissanoure Castle after their vows to be greeted by a traditional Irish band, followed by Irish dancers.

The day was full of music from start to finish, with string players from Ulster Orchestra and one of Emma’s cellist friends from home also making an appearance.

The couple further surprised their loved ones with a surprise Strictly Come Dancing-style routine for their first dance, which they had been practising for weeks prior.

“We kept it a total secret and nobody knew,” said Emma, from Southampton.

“The reaction to that... people were screaming and cheering as we danced to Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me to the Moon. I couldn’t bear the idea of just swaying awkwardly in the middle of the dance floor with everyone watching.”

Emma’s dress was a gorgeous summery twist on a traditional gown purchased from White Butterfly Bridal in Belfast.

“As soon as I put it on, I just absolutely loved it. The lace at the back was so pretty and just fitted like a glove,” she said.

Charlie Lawson. Kris Dickson

Her wedding ring is shaped like ocean waves, representing her love of the sea and surfing.

While everyone claims your wedding day flies past in the blink of an eye, the journalist said she had locked everything in her memory “for ever”.

She also laughed when thinking back on her “eclectic” mix of guests, joking about how “funny” it was to see an auntie chatting casually to “someone off the TV”.

With the spring sunshine staying all weekend, Emma, Aaron and their guests stayed on the north coast until Monday, wit her family and friends from England visiting the beach, the Giant’s Causeway, Ballintoy Harbour and Dunluce Castle.

The happy couple are now looking forward to their honeymoon in Hawaii in May after the inevitably busy time Emma will have her hands with the upcoming Assembly elections.