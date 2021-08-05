How we took comfort in TV during pandemic

Use of streaming doubled and live viewing rose too

The use of television streaming services more than doubled in Northern Ireland during the pandemic while viewing of broadcast television also increased, bucking a near decade-long trend of decline.

People in Northern Ireland spent an average of four hours and 19 minutes per day in front of a television in 2020, up by 36 minutes compared with 2019, according to Ofcom data.

I’m A Celebrity and the Prime Minister’s lockdown announcement were the most watched television programmes.

According to Ofcom’s Media Nations: Northern Ireland report, we spent three hours and eight minutes watching broadcast TV per day — up by 14 minutes compared to 2019.

Much of the rise in viewing came from streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which increased by 46% to an hour and four minutes.

More than half of homes (57%) in Northern Ireland will have at least one paid-for streaming service.

Netflix is still the largest streaming service, with more than half (52%) of households having a subscription, followed by Amazon Prime Video (27%) and Disney+ (8%).

Streaming surged with the introduction of the first lockdown in March 2020 and despite reducing as restrictions eased, it rose again towards the end of the year before peaking in January 2021 at an hour and 29 minutes a day — 94% higher than a year earlier.

The past year has also seen a big surge in smart speaker ownership, with more than half of homes in Northern Ireland (53%) now owning one.

Viewing figures for BBC One’s Newsline programme also increased to an average audience share of 38.2%, up from 31.7% in 2019, in line with the consumption of news programmes more generally.

The UTV Live evening news programme was most popular, however, at 44%, up from 39.3%.

TV is the go-to place for news with BBC One and UTV the two most used news sources, ahead of Facebook.

The reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! achieved an average audience of 492,000 in 2020, representing a 60% share.

It was followed by the BBC News Special on March 23 on which Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown measures, with an average audience of 398,000.

Radio continued to be popular in Northern Ireland, with more than eight in 10 people tuning in every week.

Ofcom’s director of Northern Ireland, Jonathan Rose, said the pandemic “accelerated the take-up and use of streaming services”.

“It was also a big year for broadcast TV, with viewing figures rising for the first time in nearly a decade as people tuned into to keep themselves informed and entertained through the pandemic,” he said.