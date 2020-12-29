I fantasise about a diary full of gigs, says Brian Kennedy as he prepares for February live show

Singer optimistic about 2021, and aims for first live show in February

Ask Brian Kennedy what he is most looking forward to in 2021 and you can tell there is a cheeky, easygoing Belfast smile behind his answer.

"My tax bill," he said. "It does seem every cloud has a silver lining."

And given what he has faced off-stage in the past couple of years, fighting through cancer to emerge on the other side, it is not hard to understand that perspective.

Like every artist, he has suffered a year of inactivity, false starts, solitude. But it hasn't exactly been the self-imposed solitude of a musician, working long hours alone on crafting new material. It has been forced isolation, scratching around for ways to stay active on the music scene as Covid tore the live performance industry to shreds.

"Little did I know that when I left the stage in St Patrick's Cathedral Armagh on March 14 that my gig diary would literally vanish for the rest of the year," the 54-year-old singer said.

While he admitted spending time alone is nothing strange, there was a very different feeling of isolation throughout 2020.

"I'm all too familiar with spending chunks of my creative life locked inside my own head. But there's always a destination in mind," he said.

"There's a book or an album or a concert tour to promote, and lots and lots of travel and interactions with other humans.

"These days I'm getting at least six months to the gallon in my poor, mostly ignored Jeep, and I even had to give my guitar cases a good going over with the feather duster recently whilst looking longingly at the faded airport tags.

"The moment the Government tells you that you can't go out it's all you can think about. I missed my friends."

Like virtually every other artist, it was social media that kept the creativity ticking over him.

"Thankfully, the artistic antidote for me came in the shape of Facebook Live sessions," he explained.

"We've done 10 now and I think we're up around 160,000 people tuning in around the globe, but it's not the same as that visceral connection that only happens between artists and live audiences. I really, really miss my gigs."

And he has more reason than most for enjoying life on the road.

He added: "I've found that songs are more important than ever for me, and One Day At A Time often rattled around my brain when I was going through six tough months of chemotherapy a year-and-a-half ago, but there was an end date in sight.

"I dream of staring out from my microphone at a sea of people instead of cameras. I reckon if I can survive a childhood on the Falls Road in the worst of times, survive rectal cancer and learn to walk again after a gruelling nine-hour surgery, then I can certainly overcome the Covid cancellations.

"2020 is nearly done and I am the ultimate optimist. I fantasise about the gig dates returning to the pages of my blank diary."

The pages of that 2021 diary are starting to fill.

The first plan is for an intimate show at Ballygally Hotel in Larne on February 20, with tickets available from Ticketsource.

After that it will be bigger dates at the Slieve Donard Hotel on March 5, the Stormont Hotel on March 6, and the Europa on March 13, with all tickets available from Ticketmaster.

The effort to get the show back on the road for 2021 is well under way.