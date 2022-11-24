‘I loved the experience’: Strictly judge discusses her stay in Derry B&B as part of new BBC show

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, who will be featured in the new BBC Northern Ireland series (Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has spoken about her experience staying in a B&B in Downhill, Londonderry as part of a new BBC Northern Ireland series.

The former professional dancer joins a host of fellow celebrities such as First Dates host Fred Sirieix and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden in the new 15-part series ‘B&B by the Sea’ which sees famous faces work and stay in hotels across Northern Ireland.

“It was very rainy, but I happen to love the rain so it was okay for me. I loved the entire experience being by the sea, so it was phenomenal,” the professional dancer told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“I was at a pig farm, I swam in the sea and saw where all the vegetables were grown. You could say we fitted about a week’s worth of things into just a few days”

Shirley, whose son Mark Ballas has just won the US-version of the famous BBC dance programme, said “she didn’t care about the cold” and loved the entire experience.

She added that the house she stayed in reminded her of Emily Bronte’s Wuthering Heights and the hosting was “fabulous” during her short break in the north coast.

“Ireland is my mother’s favourite place, she loves all the greens, of course she loves all the pubs,” Ms Ballas added. “A good Irish pub, so I think it will be nice to take her next year and see what she thinks.”

Michelin-starred chef Alex Greene, who runs the kitchen at the B&B, said all his famous guests “thoroughly enjoyed” their stay, with Shirley firmly in his top three of all the celebrities who stayed.

“I think it wasn’t what the celebrities expected, you always see these people on screen so you don’t really know them but it gives you an insight to them.”

Shirley continued to say she has been “all over the world” but she has struggled to find hospitality as good as she experienced in the Castlerock B&B.

The Strictly head judge declined to give her thoughts on the best dancer in the current series, which currently features singer Kym Marsh and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, who is set to appear on a future episode of the series herself.

‘B&B by the Sea’ airs on Friday at 19.30 on BBC One Northern Ireland.