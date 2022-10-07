‘I owe Derry a great debt’: musician Phil Coulter given freedom of the city

Proud day for celebrated songwriter (80)

Phil Coulter who has received the Freedom of Derry pictured with his wife Geraldine. Picture Martin McKeown

Proud Derryman Phil Coulter has reflected on a storied career after being officially granted the Freedom of Derry City.

The celebrated musician, songwriter and record producer attended the Guildhall on Friday for a ceremony with his wife, children and friends in attendance alongside councillors.

Past recipients include Nobel peace laureate John Hume, Bishop Edward Daly and Bishop James Mehaffey, Foyle Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley and former Derry City FC manager Jim McLaughlin.

Aontu Councillor Emmet Doyle who made proposed conferring the Freedom of the City on Mr Coulter described it as a “special day”.

He added: “When we discussed this we wondered why it hadn’t been done before now.

“Because your name is synonymous with the cultural and social fabric of our city. I’m very proud as I’m sure many of our other members will be that you’re associated with Derry and that’s why today we will bestow this honour on you on behalf of all of the city and district.

“It is fitting that today you will join the roll of freemen which includes names that go back decades, some of them centuries. And when we are all gone your name will remain on that list because of the contribution you have made to Derry.”

Alliance Councillor Rachael Ferguson was happy to second the motion as she referred to Mr Coulter’s own words that his “first great achievement” was being born in the city.

She also recognised him as an ambassador for Derry who has given back to the city.

Mr Coulter received warm applause as Mayor Sandra Duddy formally bestowed the honour.

Thanking those in attendance, he said: “This is very special. When I first heard from Emmet this was in the works I was very, very thrilled.

“I was doubly thrilled and very flattered when I heard then that the vote was unanimous because at my stage in life I have lived through many configurations of this body going right back to the Derry Corporation.

“For a long time it seemed as if councillors could agree on nothing, so, it’s nice we had a unanimous vote and I’m very flattered that I had the benefit of that.”

Paying tribute to close family and friends, he added: “Every career in the music business is a series of highs and lows so these are the people who kept me up during the dark days and kept me grounded during the tra-la days.

“For that I’m very grateful and they deserve a piece of this action, there’s no doubt about that, and I’m delighted they’re here to share this.

“Whatever else I am; an Irishman, a northerner, an Ulsterman but I’m primarily a Derryman. It’s always, always been to the forefront of my thinking. I owe a great debt to Derry.”

Mr Coulter said the city made him what he is as a person, a man, a musician and the benefit of growing up here meant a lot to him.

He recalled after winning the Eurovision for Puppet on a String his first encounter with the council when a civic reception was promptly held.

The Mayor’s chauffeur-driven car pulled up outside his modest home, to much commotion with the neighbours, at that point, he said, it finally dawned on his mother that “maybe, maybe this song-writing thing would be a worthwhile pursuit”.

The reception itself consisted of 20 minutes in the Mayor’s parlour, a glass of dry sherry and a photo in the local newspaper.