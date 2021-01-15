'I shoot from the hip and I write from the heart': James Bay talks Nashville, life in the spotlight and paying tribute to his girlfriend through song

Hitchin singer James Bay talks Nashville, life in the spotlight and paying tribute to his girlfriend through song

Chew On My Heart is out now. James Bay’s third album is expected this year

Singer James Bay’s new album centres on his girlfriend of 13 years

James Bay remembers standing in Nashville's hallowed RCA Studio A as his producer, Dave Cobb, recalled the parade of era-defining artists who had recorded there before him.

Tony Bennett, The Beach Boys, The Monkees, Leon Russell and more recently Paramore - the list goes on.

The Hitchin singer-songwriter, who turned 30 in September, also remembers feeling a distinct sense of calm during that moment back in spring 2020.

"Some time in the late 70s they had Dolly Parton in there," he explains over the phone.

"She sang Jolene and I Will Always Love You in the same three hours of the session - and that was the rest of her life made. I thought, 'Right, no pressure then'."

Despite his protestations, Bay has had ample experience dealing with high-pressure situations.

He was discovered at an open mic night in London and signed a record deal off the back of a YouTube video.

In 2015, he received the Critics' Choice Award at the Brits and the year after he was named best male solo artist.

Armed with a bluesy voice and compelling ballads like Hold Back The River and Let It Go, Bay has been on an upwards, globe-trotting trajectory ever since. That was, at least, until coronavirus hit.

Bay was halfway through recording his third album in Nashville, Tennessee when coronavirus went from headline to reality. "The bubble got tighter," he says. "We didn't venture out as much. But it was wicked. We had a great time."

A few days after he returned to the UK in March, lockdown hit. But, most importantly, the album was finished.

With his debut, 2015's Chaos And The Calm, Bay established himself as a bluesy pop maestro and topped the charts.

Album number two, 2018's Electric Light, saw him throw away his trademark fedora, cut his hair and adopt a funkier R&B sound.

What then to expect of his third outing?

Written in quiet moments during his pre-pandemic tour schedule, this coming record is really about one thing: his girlfriend of 13 years, Lucy Smith.

The pair have been together since they were teenagers.

"I was taking little gaps and pockets between shows to just be quite fluid - shoot from the hip, write from the heart, not overthink it."

The realisation he had written an album about his private life only dawned once he was back in the UK. "It wasn't the usual 'inspired by heartbreak' lyrics that I have always gone for.

"It was actually a more private place for me, something I haven't been more public about talking about, and that is my relationship with my girlfriend.

"We have been together for 13 years. We live together and we have been through this mad journey together. She is my best mate."

There have also been early suggestions of what to expect from the album musically.

The first single, Chew On My Heart, arrived last year with a blissed-out pop chorus to rival that of George Michael in his pomp.

"What would it feel like if you tore me apart?" sings Bay in the technicolour music video.

"Come on, chew on my heart."

Despite being produced in Nashville, this is definitely not country music.

With the album finished, being stuck at home in the UK has offered Bay a chance to reflect on the past five years and the overnight fame that came with the release of Hold Back The River in late 2014.

"Fame will shape you, for better or for worse. It will do some shaping.

"I feel OK about who I am now. I have really up moments and I have really down moments because it is such a rollercoaster."

After some thought, he finds the right words to describe it.

"Rollercoasters are so exciting. They can also make you want to puke."