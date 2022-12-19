‘I stand against everything my dad wrote’: Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter speaks out against Meghan Markle rant

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily has spoken out against what her father wrote about Meghan Markle in The Sun. (Photo by David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Simon & Schuster UK)

Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter, the podcast host Emily Clarkson, has spoken out against her father’s recent comments on Meghan Markle.

In a newspaper column this week, Clarkson wrote that he despises the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and dreams of people throwing “excrement” at her in the street.

He also wrote that he hates Meghan more than Rose West, the serial killer who collaborated with her husband Fred in the torture and murder of young women and children.

Clarkson’s comments, written in The Sun last Friday in response to the Harry and Meghan documentary on Netflix, were widely condemned as “vile and disgusting”.

Posting on her Instagram Stories yesterday, Emily, 28, wrote: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Earlier this week, Emily had condemned MailOnline for its coverage of the Duchess of Sussex, saying: “This publication, and many like it, are hellbent on DESTROYING this woman.”

She called press treatment of Meghan “inhumane” and said that both the duchess and Prince Harry have been “treated APPALLINGLY”.

Emily, the daughter of Jeremy and his ex-wife Frances Cain wrote: “It’s bullying on a mass scale.”

Many prominent figures have expressed their horror at Jeremy’s rant about Meghan, from John Bishop to Carol Vorderman.

The actor and comedian Kathy Burke called the former Top Gear presenter a “colossal c***” over his comments.

The second batch of episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary arrived on Netflix on Thursday 15 December, with the couple discussing everything from arguments with Prince William to Meghan’s miscarriage.