‘I tell my daughter that there is no such thing as the perfect body – while criticising my own’

Like most women, radio DJ Alison Curtis struggles with body image, as did her mother before her. She writes how she is determined to break the cycle for her daughter Joan

I am a firm believer that as a parent, I could always “do better.” There are always ways to improve, to grow and to learn. This isn’t to say that I don’t think I rock it most of the time, but I feel there are occasions when I let my daughter down and I let myself down. One of those — which is ongoing — is how I talk about myself: to myself, and in front of her.