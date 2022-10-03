If this floats your boat, recreate the iconic Titanic scene for Halloween

But inflatable pool furniture in shape of door not to every taste

Couples looking for a fun item for Halloween might be tempted to try recreating a certain scene from the movie Titanic.

But some Amazon shoppers have questioned whether the disaster movie-themed pool float — a replica of the door lovers Jack and Rose clung to at the end of the 1997 blockbuster — is really appropriate.

A blurb on the packaging questions whether Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) could have saved her love interest Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) in James Cameron’s epic tale based on the sinking of the Belfast-built liner on its maiden voyage.

After the vessel goes under, Rose is stranded on a wooden door, while Jack desperately hangs on to it, before slipping into the cold abyss.

The blurb on the item reads: “A love story for the ages... or was it?

“If Rose truly loved Jack, could she have saved him?”

One person who commented wasn’t impressed.

She wrote: “This thing is a joke.

“Not only does it not stay inflated, but it has turned an ugly green colour.

“And it has a picture of a man laying on top of a woman on the box. Like what??? This was for my 8-year-old daughter!!”

While most people will have little need for a pool float at this time of year, it has been suggested by an online lifestyle magazine that it could make for a great prop for a few Instagram photos over Halloween.

However, ghoulish items like this have led to concerns about the commercial exploitation of what, after all, was a human tragedy.

Some 1,500 souls were lost after the ship hit an iceberg on its journey from Southampton to New York in 1912.

In 2017 a Titanic-themed escape room was criticised as being in bad taste.

The escape room, Titanic: The Final Hour, encouraged up to six people to play staff who have to help women and children escape the sinking liner.

Belfast Titanic Society president Susie Millar, whose great-grandfather Thomas Millar was one of the many lost in the disaster, said: “I would have my reservations about the Titanic story being used here in Belfast as the basis for an escape room game.

“It doesn’t sound like a good way to commemorate the loss of the ship.”

Other Titanic-themed attractions have drawn similar disapproval.

Several years ago a theme park in China cancelled plans to create a so-called “iceberg experience” for customers after relatives of people lost in the North Atlantic on that grim night in 1912 complained that it was in bad taste.