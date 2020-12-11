In memory of Stephen Clements: 'day of kindness' created to benefit charity foundation

A day dedicated to random acts of kindness is being launched in memory of the late radio presenter Stephen Clements.

It will be held on his birthday on December 17 and has been created by the foundation set up in his name.

With a mission to keep the much-loved broadcaster's memory alive, The Stephen Clements Foundation was set up as way of continuing to fundraise for the charities that Stephen supported in his lifetime, with 100% of all donations raised being distributed among local charities.

To mark the day people are being asked to make a difference to someone's day by carrying out a random act of kindness.

The foundation will also be celebrating with a number of virtual events including a quiz, competitions, prizes, video memories and much more.

The foundation is also putting a call out to businesses in Northern Ireland to get involved in the day in their own way. This can be anything ranging from giving your customers a discount code to free coffee or tickets.

People can then take a picture of their random act of kindness and upload it on to social media using hashtag #stephenclementsday.

Stephen's long-term on-air partner Cate Conway said: "Stephen was a very kind-hearted, generous and caring person and we wanted to celebrate his birthday this year by spreading some joy and kindness throughout our community.

"2020 has been a tough year for so many people and so in Stephen's memory we are encouraging everyone to complete a random act of kindness and, if they can, donate to the foundation," she added.

To get involved, simply carry out a random act of kindness, upload a photo onto social media and use the hashtag #stephenclementsday

Businesses that want to get involved can email info@stephenclementsfoundation.com to find out more.