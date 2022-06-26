In Pictures: Kendrick Lamar thrills fans on Glastonbury’s final night
Lamar and Diana Ross were among the big names closing the Worthy Farm event for 2022.
By PA
Kendrick Lamar helped Glastonbury end with a bang on the music festival’s fifth and final day.
The US rapper told the crowd he liked “where the energy is at” as they chanted and danced to his headline set.
The Pyramid Stage hosted an array of talent earlier in the day including Lorde, Elbow, Herbie Hancock, Ukrainian performers DakhaBrakha and the Black Dyke Band of brass instrumentalists.
Almost four million people tuned in to watch Sir Paul McCartney’s history-making headline set with surprise guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on Saturday night.
The show had a peak audience of 3.9 million and an average audience figure of 2.6 million on BBC One, the broadcaster said.