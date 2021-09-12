Is Taylor Swift in Belfast? Swifties sent into frenzy as pic emerges online

Taylor Swift fans have been sent into a frenzy after an image appeared online appearing to show her with a fan in Belfast.

It’s been claimed she was snapped while attending the wrap party for ‘Conversations With Friends’ which began filming in Belfast in April and features her boyfriend Joe Alwyn among the cast.

Local Swifties have been on high alert ever since with even the slightest hint she is visiting causing an uproar.

This time around, many struggled to cope with the idea their idol could be just around the corner.

One commented: “What’s the point in living in Belfast if I didn’t even randomly bump into Taylor swift?”

Another wrote: “Taylor Swift is in Belfast… she is in the same country as me I need an oxygen tank.”

There was a similar reaction in May when rumours began to circulate online that the ‘Shake It Off’ singer had flown into the city.

The rumours prompted many humorous memes and comments, with people offering to be her tour guide or inviting her for drinks. Others apologised for the dismal weather.

TV drama Conversations with Friends is the follow up to last year’s hugely successful Normal People, which was filmed in Dublin where the novel by Sally Rooney is set.

Conversations with Friends, which follows two best friends, and former lovers, and their relationship with an older married couple, will be in the same format as last year’s hit BBC show.

It centres on the lives of 21 year old Trinity student Frances, played by Alison Oliver, her friend Bobbi (American Honey star Sasha Lane) and couple, Nick – played by Alwyn – and Melissa Girls actress Jemima Kirke).

The series will air on BBC Three and the Hulu streaming service.

Rooney’s latest novel – Beautiful World, Where Are You – became Ireland’s best-selling fiction title of 2021 just three days after it was released last week.