‘Items seized’ from homes in Derry in relation to violent dissident republican activity
Amy Cochrane
A number of items have been seized and taken away for further examination after searches in two residential properties in the Cityside area of Derry on Thursday.
This was part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, with support from local neighbourhood police officers and officers from Tactical Support Group, conducted the searches in the properties.