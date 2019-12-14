‘It’s an amazing way of attacking prejudice, because it’s not angry’ - Stephen Merchant on the controversial JoJo Rabbit

'Jojo Rabbit' has drawn praise and ire for its satirical take on Hitler. Paul Whitington talks to one of its stars, Stephen Merchant, and ponders the pitfalls of Nazi comedies

It comes as something of a jolt to see Stephen Merchant pop up in the middle of Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi's bold satire that observes the absurdities of the Third Reich from the perspective of a fanatical 10-year-old boy. The Bristol funnyman plays Deertz, a blandly jovial Gestapo officer whose Gromit smile conceals a casual capacity for viciousness, as evidenced by the line of corpses left hanging in the town square. But he comes across like an oily civil servant who likes to dot the i's and cross the t's.

Very good he is too, but then that should come as no surprise to close observers of Stephen's recent career: he was very impressive as the gloomy mutant Caliban in the excellent X-Men spin-off Logan, and will shortly be playing the real-life serial killer Stephen Port in the BBC drama Barking Murders. Merchant can act, but Jojo Rabbit is a comedy, and he cut his cloth accordingly.

"In playing him," he tells me, "I think I was trying to tap into that snake from Jungle Book thing, that kind of slithery charm, and also the Gestapo guy in Raiders of the Lost Ark, do you remember him, the one that burnt his hand?" He had never met Taika Waititi when he was sent the script, but its giddy, focused tone immediately appealed to him.

"I had seen some of his previous stuff, like What We Do in the Shadows and Thor: Ragnarok and I just liked his sensibility. I admired what the film was trying to do, the attempt to use surrealism and satire and irreverence to say something bigger and more profound and heartfelt, and I really liked the fact that he was trying to do something that ambitious." Sending up Nazis was also appealing.

"Growing up in the UK, making fun of Hitler was just something that had always been happening, Freddie Starr on Des O'Connor or whatever, it just seemed like it was a long tradition."

Jojo Rabbit is based on a novel by Christine Leunens and stars Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo Betzler, a 10-year-old German boy who's a member of the Hitler Youth and a huge fan of Adolf's, so much so that the Führer has become an imaginary friend, a huggy-feely version (played by Waititi) who encourages Jojo's clumsy efforts to fit in by being extra anti-Semitic. That last tactic is made difficult by Jojo's warm and loving mother, Rosie (Scarlett Johansson), who is no fan of the Nazis and has saved a young Jewish girl called Elsa by hiding her in the walls. When Jojo meets Elsa, all his prejudices will be confronted.

"For me, what was interesting," Merchant says, "was the way the film plays with the fundamental absurdity of what they believe in, which extends in every direction from the obvious nonsense of their anti-Semitism to the idolising of this weird little man with his funny moustache who's about as far from an Aryan superman as you could imagine, to the book burning and so on, everything they believe in.

"I mean the uniforms look like they were designed by a 10-year-old boy, the skull and crossbones, the eagles, it's like some weird adolescent fantasy of what's cool, and that also extends to the Gestapo, most of whom were just bureaucratic nobodies who suddenly got given enormous power and authority, and like so many petty men, just were overwhelmed by it.

"The average Gestapo officer wasn't anything unique," Merchant tell me, "they were just petty people who, as you say, could have been working in The Office, and now suddenly they were given the responsibility of life and death, and so I wanted to get at that banality of evil thing, I just loved the idea that this man is laughable and pathetic, and yet chilling.

"When I first read the script it reminded me of this letter that Groucho Marx famously wrote. His daughter went to a birthday party at some fancy Beverly Hills country club that had a no Jews policy: they discovered she was Groucho's kid and they wouldn't let her swim in the pool. She was obviously very upset, but Groucho wrote a letter to the club saying, I'd like to point out that my daughter is actually half-Jewish - does that mean she can go into the pool up to her waist?

"I've always thought that is such an amazing way of attacking that prejudice, because it's not angry, it just zooms in on the whole fundamental absurdity of it. Waititi's script has some of that same playfulness, and irreverence." Merchant also admired the way Waititi portrayed the imaginary Hitler. "I think what Taika does nicely is take it from being this quite child-like, Peter Pan figure into this more sinister bully by the end. When they showed the film at the Toronto Festival, there was this roar of approval when he was kicked out the window, which was really heartening to hear."

Were they worried about how a comedy about the Third Reich might be received?

"Well I don't think you can venture into a project like this worrying about how it might be taken wrongly or misinterpreted. Knowing Taika, he comes from a very pure place, and you know his mother is Jewish, she introduced him to the book on which he based the script, and I think this is his way of managing that story, that history, he's threaded a needle that's incredibly hard to thread, and I think that he's done it extremely well."

Nevertheless, and though I must say I really liked it, Jojo Rabbit's tone will not be for everyone, and some critics have accused it of being glib, tasteless and reducing the Holocaust to a superficial prop. It is not the first film to have used humour in its depiction of the Third Reich, a tactic that has often proved to be a tricky business.

In 1940, when Hitler's career was at its height and Charlie Chaplin's was on the wane, the comic genius titled his lance at Adolf The Great Dictator, a broad satire that aimed to bust the bully's bubble with ridicule. Chaplin played two roles, that of Adenoid Hynkel, fascist ruler of 'Tomainia', and a Jewish barber who bears an uncanny resemblance to Hitler.

It was earnest stuff, funny in parts, but made at a time when the full scope of Nazi depravity was unknown - Chaplin later said he wouldn't have made it if he'd know about the death camps.

The 1942 comedy To Be or Not to Be was made in a similar state of blissful ignorance, but used farce to very effectively satirise totalitarian mores, much in the way that Jojo Rabbit has done. The great Jack Benny played Joseph Tura, the histrionic leader of a Warsaw acting troupe who pose as Nazis to survive the German invasion of 1939. When one of the actors, Bronski (Tom Dugan), impersonates Hitler, he responds to salutes by saying "Heil myself".

The film's writer/director, Ernst Lubitsch, was a German Jew, and knew exactly what he was talking about. To Be or Not to Be was a comic classic, and Mel Brooks would later remake it, but for at least a decade after the discovery of the death camps, Nazi Germany was considered too serious to be joked about. Jewish-American comedians like Lenny Bruce and Woody Allen begged to differ. In his 1960s stand-up routines, Allen used to make jokes about his ex-wife "cooking her Nazi recipes again - Chicken Himmler", and in 1967, Mel Brooks brilliantly crystallised this Nazi-baiting tradition in his hilarious film The Producers.

When disgraced theatrical producer Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel) discovers that you can make more money from a Broadway flop than a minor hit, he and a nervy accountant called Leo Bloom (Gene Wilder) decide to produce a crackpot play written in praise of Adolf Hitler. It even opens with a musical number, in which jackbooted Nazis prance around singing "Springtime for Hitler and Germany, winter for Poland and France". On the opening night, Max and Leo rub their hands together greedily in the wings, but to their horror, the play's a huge hit.

Roberto Benigni was, one feels, on shakier ground when he made Life is Beautiful, a well-intended 1998 comic drama in which he plays a Jewish-Italian bookseller who uses tall tales and jokes to conceal the terrible truth from his son when they're sent to a concentration camp. It was well reviewed, and Benigni won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Actor awards at the Oscars. But there was something unsettling about the juxtaposition of sentiment and death camps, and ultimately the film felt glib.

The Third Reich has also been used as the setting for darkly comic flights of fancy. Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds starred Brad Pitt as the leader of an imaginary unit of Jewish-American commandos who parachute behind the German lines in occupied France to wreak gleeful vengeance on the Nazis. In Iron Sky, a truly bizarre 2012 action comedy, a colony of Nazis who fled to the Moon in 1945 launch a massed attack on Earth in a fleet of Zeppelins.

Then, in Look Who's Back (2015), Hitler returned himself. David Wnendt's film starred Oliver Masucci as Adolf, who wakes up in 2014 in a Berlin city park where his bunker once stood, and emerges to find a country greatly changed. He ends up travelling around Germany making a YouTube video, and in the film, Wnendt used clips of Masucci's Hitler interacting with startled members of the public. Depressingly, some of them seemed quite pleased to see him.

Unsettling stuff, and as Stephen Merchant notes, "it's an unfortunate truth that a film like Jojo Rabbit is almost as relevant now as it would have been in the 1940s, with the rise of populism and extremist thought in all kinds of places."

In response to all that, I think satirists like Mel Brooks and Taika Waititi have got it right, because if there's one thing Hitler and his stooges would have hated more than anything else, it's being laughed at.

Jojo Rabbit is released nationwide on January 1