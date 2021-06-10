ITV’s In Plain Sight not for the faint hearted… while Sean Bean means business in Time

Isn’t it just typical? You wait for one gritty, harrowing, nerve-shredding prison-based drama and then suddenly two are banged up together all at once on TV wing. In Plain Sight, which I’ll come to later, and Time were not for the faint of heart, there was no levity provided by the likes of Fletch, Mr Barraclough and even genial Harry Grout would have been quaking in his ermine-trimmed slippers in this nick.