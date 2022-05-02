Jamie Dornan grabs his 40th birthday by the horns with bucking bull fun

Jamie Dornan has celebrated the end of his thirties in style, posting a video of himself being thrown off a robotic bucking bull on Sunday evening.

The Holywood native, who is now a Hollywood A-lister, simply wrote “This is 40” alongside the short clip of his backyard rodeo on his Instagram page.

The Belfast actor’s cowboy aesthetic was topped off with a Stetson hat and brown suede jacket, giving him more of a Garth Brooks vibe than that of Christian Grey – the role which shot him to international fame back in 2015.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Dornan was cheered on by his friends and family as he rode the mechanical animal for at least eight seconds before being flung off into an inflatable pen.

Fans and famous faces alike wished him a happy birthday in the comments below his post, with Scottish broadcaster Gordon Smart writing: “Welcome to the quadruple decade club, varicose veins and vasectomies!”

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore also commented: “Happy Birthday cowboy!!” while Dornan’s Belfast co-star, 11-year-old Jude Hill, said: “Wishing you a very happy birthday cowboy Jammie!”

The actor’s milestone birthday also marks a big year for the father-of-three, who has recently received his first-ever Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical movie, Belfast.

Speaking recently in a promotional video for his new relaxing podcast series, Sleep Sound With Jamie Dornan, The Fall star admitted that Belfast is the one place he would love to wake up in.

"I just like being there. I just like being around those people, I like hearing those voices,” he said.