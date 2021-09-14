Jamie Dornan ‘thinks of home all the time’ and says Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast film role resonated with him

(L to R) Jamie Dornan as "Pa", Ciarán Hinds as "Pop", Jude Hill as "Buddy", and Judi Dench as "Granny" in director Kenneth Branagh's BELFAST, a Focus Features release. Credit : Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Jamie Dornan has told how he thinks of home all the time and how his head was “very much in that part of the world” when he was approached by Kenneth Branagh to star in his upcoming movie Belfast.

Dornan, who plays ‘Pa’ in Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film, said during lockdown he started working on his own Belfast-themed project due to how much he was thinking about home.

Out of the blue, he received Branagh’s script, along with a note saying the actor and director was keen to talk to him about starring in his film.

Dornan said the script appealed to him because it reflected what was going on in his head at the time.

Speaking to Variety, the star of The Fall and the Fifty Shades trilogy said: “I left Belfast 20 years ago when I was 19, and I think about it all the time, I think about home all the time, I think about family still there.

“So as a result of that initial lockdown, I was thinking about home so much.

“I was also writing a script about home which wouldn’t have happened without lockdown, so my head was very much in that part of the world.

“And then a script comes through called Belfast with a note that Ken wanted to talk to me about it so it was kind of like this beautiful package that was so timely in terms of where my head was at anyway and would be timely no matter what was happening with me because it’s a story about the town where I was born and bred and buttered.”

Belfast follows nine-year old Buddy (played by rising star Jude Hill), whose life changes overnight when The Troubles break out in Belfast in the late 1960s. Dornan’s character Pa is a working-class father of two, who spends weeks away from his family earning a living in England.

“I felt that I knew Pa, I know men like that. My father was a man like that, his father before him was a man like that,” Dornan said.

“Even before the conflict began, there’s something about the people in Belfast; they’ve always been up against it a wee bit. It’s never been a particularly easy place to live. Since 1920, basically there’s been a certain divide there that’s caused friction.”

Dornan, a father-of-three, said the story resonated with him and he felt it was an important one to tell.

“It’s hard to even think of; if my family was now put in that situation where overnight everything changed and there was danger outside that door where there used to be peace and sanctuary outside that door suddenly overnight becomes something completely different,” he said.

“I feel as a father now I can recognise the moves that I would make to ensure the safety of my family. This guy trying to make right for his family really resonated with me.

“I will, my whole career, try to, given the opportunities, tell stories from that part of the world because it's important to me, it’s important people know and understand what the reality is for people from that part of the world.”

Branagh, who described the film as ‘heartbreaking and heartwarming’ in parts, said he and Dornan had talked about the ‘pull of home’ particularly for the Irish.

“Even if half the nation travels away from it as a matter of course, the pull of home, and the certainty of home is clear,” explained Branagh.

“And then we obviously needed at the centre of it, a little boy who was from there and who could be as open, present, and alive too, so that you saw the story unfolding through his eyes.”

“Within about five minutes on any given day, that’s where I’ve absolutely felt I was, back in 1969 and back in a certain part of Belfast.”

Belfast, which also stars Caitriona Balfe, Ciaran Hinds, Colin Morgan, Lewis McAskie and Judi Dench, is in cinemas from November 12.