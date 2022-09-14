Jedward say they’ve been sent death threats over anti-monarchy tweets following Queen’s death

Jedward have claimed that they have received death threats after calling for the monarchy to be abolished following the Queen's death.

Former X Factor stars John and Edward Grimes, 30, sparked a furious backlash over the weekend after sharing a series of controversial tweets just days after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96 on September 8.

While tributes for the late Queen flooded in from across the globe, Irish pop stars Jedward saw her death as a time for change and used it to highlight a sensitive political matter.

“Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!!” they tweeted.

They added: “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time.”

Their divisive views on the future of the monarchy have been met with a mixed reaction online.

Over 50,000 people liked their tweet, but Jedward have now revealed they’ve also received death threats.

“Psychos are sending us death threats! Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us,” they wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Adding “freedom of speech,” alongside an an image that read: “Not my King”.

Among those who disagreed with the twin brothers was Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson.

The 62-year-old Northern Irish actor, who played Jim McDonald in Corrie across a number of stints from 1989 to 2018, made clear his feelings by responding: “Shut up y’pair of t**ts!!”

Jedward have also been vocal about arrangements for the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, September 19, which has been declared a bank holiday.

“Why are food banks being closed? The Homeless and vulnerable families shouldn’t suffer,” they wrote, tagging @RoyalFamily and @10DowningStreet.

“It’s inhumane cancelling funerals and rescheduling cancer treatments due to the Queen’s funeral! No one should be treated as second class citizens!” they wrote in a follow-up tweet.