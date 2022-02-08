Ken Branagh’s Belfast up for seven Oscars after 94th Academy Awards nomination show

The movie, which is set in Branagh’s native north Belfast in 1969/1970, is a humorous, tender and personal story of one little boy’s childhood during the tumultuous early years of the Troubles.

Belfast had already received seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globes - winning best screenplay - and six at the British Academy Film and Television Awards.

The Oscar nominations were streamed live from the US at the bizarrely precise time of 1.18pm (UK time).

Branagh was nominated for best director and for original screenplay, while Belfast is up for best picture.

The film will go up against Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story in the best picture category.

Judi Dench and Ciaran Hinds were nominated for best actress and actor in a supporting role.

Van Morrison’s Down To Joy saw Belfast nominated for best original song, while the film was also nominated for best sound.

The Academy Award for best sound is an Oscar that recognises the finest or most euphoric sound mixing, recording, sound design and sound editing.

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri were behind this nomination for Belfast.

Meanwhile, the independent Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast announced on Tuesday that Belfast has been its biggest ever hit.

With over 9,000 cinema-goers booking in to see Branagh’s ode to his childhood city in his “favourite cinema”, it is Queen’s Film Theatre’s most successful film since it opened its doors in 1968.

The Oscar nominations were announced by Girlfriend actress Tracee Ellis Ross and Will and Grace star Leslie Jordan on the Academy Awards’ YouTube channel and Twitter.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27, having been delayed for a month from the original date of February 27.