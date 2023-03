Kenneth Branagh: ‘Belfast film has already punched so far above its weight’

Sir Kenneth Branagh speaks about his semi-autobiographical Belfast, growing up feeling lonely, and why the film strikes a chord for a wider audience

Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie

Maureen Coleman Tue 8 Feb 2022 at 14:00