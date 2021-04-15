Line of Duty fans speculate over origins of Chloe Bishop

Murder squad: Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson and Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in last night’s Line of Duty

As Line of Duty’s sixth series rapidly unwinds with ever more of the show’s dramatic twists, social media is convinced on one popular theory.

From who ‘H’ might be, to the fate of Matthew ’Dot’ Cottan - there is plenty of online speculation. However, one fan theory that has garnered particular focus is the true identity of AC-12's Chloe Bishop, with watchers convinced she isn’t quite who she says she is.

Fans have speculated that the newest recruit to AC-12 might in fact be the daughter of series one protagonist Tony Gates.

In series one, DCI Tony Gates was the main subject of the investigation for AC-12. Gates died in the finale after getting mixed up with the OCG following his affair with Jackie Laverty.

Gates had two daughters of course, one of whom was called Chloe. She hasn’t been seen for nine years but would be the same age as the new AC-12 recruit.

Fans on social media are now convinced about the character’s identity true identity.

Tara from Belfast wrote: “Somebody reminded me a couple of weeks ago that Chloe was the name of Tony Gates' daughter - could she be getting her own back on AC-12 from the inside?”

While Sharon wasn’t entirely convinced, as she posted on Twitter: “Apparently the talk is she's Tony Gates daughter. I dunno, I feel like it’s all a bit too obvious.”

James Hodder said: "I am 110% convinced Chloe has a huge role to play in the latter episodes of this season. I think she is DCI Tony Gates’ daughter, holds AC-12 accountable for the death of her father and will do anything to bring them down. Am I right."

While Lucy Wray wrote: "I definitely think Chloe from AC12 is Tony Gates’ daughter from series 1, could she be part of the OCG?"

The sixth series of the show has so far received critical acclaim, with viewers glued to the dramatic twists and turns. Episode five is due to air on Sunday 18 April.