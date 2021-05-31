Line of Duty: James Nesbitt cameo a ruse to ‘misdirect’ fans, says Jed Mercurio

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has admitted James Nesbitt’s much talked about cameo as Marcus Thurwell was a ruse to throw people off the scent on who the mysterious ‘H’ was.

Star of BBC’s drama Bloodlands and the acclaimed Cold Feet, the Ballymena actor left the audience of Line of Duty’s sixth series perplexed when he popped up in episode five as a mugshot on a police database.

At the time, the brief glimpse of James Nesbitt had people speculating whether AC-12's mysterious search for ‘H’ was going to end at one of Northern Ireland’s most well-known stars.

That wasn’t meant to be however, with the retired DCI Marcus Thurwell merely making an appearance in a still photograph in the series finale, as fans instead learned that DSU Ian Buckells – played by Nigel Boyle – was instead unveiled as ‘the last man standing’.

The last fans saw of Thurwell was when Spanish police tracked him down for AC-12 and found that both he and his wife had been murdered.

Now speaking out about James Nesbitt’s role in the record-breaking series, Jed Mercurio admitted his appearance was primarily to throw fans off the scent.

Speaking to Den of Geek, Mercurio said: “The first conversation I had with Jimmy is ‘The whole point of this is you have to lie through your teeth and misdirect’.

“We thought if that picture is just someone who’s a random guy in Belfast, then the audience isn’t going to get as invested as they would be if it’s a big star.

“They’ll think, ‘well of course that means that he’s H and he’s going to arrive all guns blazing.’

“Again, it was another misdirect, built around the fact that the intention with season six was that it would be about mystery more than about the jeopardy.

“The audience’s investment was in the H enigma and not knowing who it was, rather like a closed circle mystery, a country house detective story, revealing who the person is in a way that was most surprising and I would argue most unexpected and subversive.”

The sixth season of Line of Duty became the UK’s most-watched drama series of the 21st century so far, after official ratings showed the finale had a TV audience of 15.24 million.

While breaking records, it didn’t stop the finale proving divisive to some viewers, with many disappointed over revelation that ‘H’ was none other than the blundering DCI Buckells.

Jed Mercurio has previously hit back at critics online, saying the response to the final episode had been “exaggerated in the echo chamber of social media”.