Line of Duty: Mixed reaction online to dramatic finale

The highly anticipated finale of the sixth series of Line of Duty has 'definately' provoked a mixed reaction from fans online.

To quote Chief Superintendent Ted Hastings himself, fans were left exclaiming 'Mother of God' as the search for the elusive "H" - the mysterious corrupt police officer responsible for a mass organised crime conspiracy - came to an end.

On Sunday's much talked about final episode, Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells was unmasked as the man hiding behind the letter the eighth letter of the alphabet.

And it was all thanks to AC-12's cybercrime officer Chloe Bishop who managed to solve the mystery by tracing his spelling errors, by discovering multiple documents in which Buckells always misspelled the word "definitely".

The dramatic conclusion to one of the most talked about television series did not, however, go down well with all Line of Duty fans online.

One Twitter user said: "Line of Duty giving Game of Thrones a run for its money in the category of 'most disappointing series finale' ever."

The last ever episode of Game of Thrones, which was also filmed in Northern Ireland, was widely panned by fans for being a letdown.

Another fan wrote: "Every episode ended on a brilliant cliffhanger and then the actual ending was pure meh."

Viewer Jon Davies, tweeted tongue-in-cheek that after "six seasons all they had to do was run a spellcheck."

Others were more positive, with ITV reporter Ken Goodwin saying: "Thanks God that the gaffer, Kate and Steve were not 'H'. That'll do for me. #LineofDutyFinale #LineofDuty".

A fellow fan agreed, insisting they were "actually pro" the ending, adding: "It makes sense that there's no neat ending tied up in a bow, no real resolve, just the frustration of years of trying to change a system that cannot be changed."

The ending appeared to hint it would be the final series of Line of Duty, at least with three much-loved characters of DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), DI Steve Arnott and Chief Superintendent Ted Hastings, played by Northern Ireland's own Adrian Dunbar.

Ahead of the finale, Compston told The Jonathan Ross Show that Line Of Duty will not return for future series "just for the sake of it".

He added the "natural story arc that we've been on for the last six years (is coming to an end)".

Just hours before the last episode aired, the Scottish actor tweeted that he hoped the ending wouldn't disappoint fans.

"Done about 40 laps of the flat in the last hour. Excitement, anxiety and terror are a lethal combination. Phone going off for the evening, hopefully we deliver an ending you all deserve," said Compston.

His comment was retweeted by McClure.

All episodes of Line of Duty can be viewed via iPlayer.