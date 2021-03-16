Line of Duty star Vicky McClure opens up about filming in Belfast during the Covid pandemic

Vicky McClure on the set of the sixth series of Line Of Duty (Liam McBurney/PA)

Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure has revealed that one of the downsides of filming during a pandemic was not getting to socialise in Belfast after coming off set.

The actress, who plays DI Kate Fleming in the BBC One crime drama, said that on previous shoots, the cast had bonded in the city’s bars and restaurants, but that lockdown had taken the ‘fun’ aspect away.

She also said that while filming series six had been challenging, she counted herself lucky to be in Belfast with her best friends and co-stars, Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings) and Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott).

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Vicky said: “In the great scheme of things, we were lucky to be at work but the thing I found most difficult was the schedules, the practical things and also that it (lockdown) took the fun out of stuff.

“There were no bars open and when you’ve done a big scene all day, like a 30 page interrogation scene, going to the pub a for a pint afterwards was a sort of release.

“In the same breadth we were very aware of getting the job done and we looked after each other. Of all the jobs to be on, this is the one I would’ve favoured. They’re my best mates; I was away from home and it was nice to be with my friends.”

McClure, whose character is the undercover specialist in anti-corruption unit AC-12, said they’d been looking forward to bringing cast newcomers, Kelly Macdonald and Shalom Brune-Franklin, to some of Belfast’s best nightspots.

“When we started the shoot in February, it was like ‘oh great, there are loads of really good bars and restaurants’ where we all hang out,” she said.

“It’s really important to be together to learn the lines to start with, and we’d just got into our stride when we got shut down, which was a shame.”

The Nottingham actress went on to say that show creator Jed Mercurio had ‘a lot of fun’ with Dunbar, working on his Northern Irish colloquialisms to throw into the script. And she said that despite the intensity of the shoots, the best mates still managed to have a laugh on set; including dancing in a TikTok video, which went viral.

“I was a bit bored hanging around and I’d seen these men dancing to this video,” she said.

“I liked the fact the song was about being best friends, so I took the phone into green room and said ‘let’s do it’.

“You can tell Martin hasn’t a clue what’s going on but Ade (Dunbar) quickly got involved and now he’s being called ‘Snakehips’.”