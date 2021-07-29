Matthew MacNabb shares kiss with Kaz Kamwi in Love Island villa

Kaz Kamwi was smitten with Northern Ireland’s Matthew MacNabb after the pair locked lips on Love Island.

Fashion blogger Kaz (26) and Belfast marketing consultant Matthew kissed at the end of Wednesday night’s episode.

On Thursday night, Kaz was full of beans as she described the kiss with her fellow female contestants and confirmed the pair planned to share a bed.

Matthew (26) entered the ITV2 villa on Monday as part of the show’s much-anticipated Casa Amor twist.

In a private diary room interview before the kiss, Matthew said Kaz was the “main one” for him.

Kaz was previously devastated as she learned her partner Tyler Cruickshank had kissed another contestant but she soon got over the disappointment thanks to Matthew.

Kaz Kamwi. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

One Twitter user wrote: “I can’t wait to see Tyler’s face when he’s seen Kaz has recouped, he probably thinks he’s going to break her heart.”

As the lights switched off in the Love Island villa, Kaz and Matthew shared another kiss under the covers.

The following day, Matthew told the boys it was “weird sleeping with a girl again”, while Kaz said she had a “lovely night”.

“So I shared the bed with Matt yesterday,” she told the diary room. “There is no way I was going to sleep on that sofa again when I’m aware that Tyler’s cracked on. I got cuddles, I got some kisses. He’s just fit. I had a good night.”

Tune in on Friday to see if Kaz chooses to twist with Matthew or stick with her current partner Tyler in the dramatic recoupling.