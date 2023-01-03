Meet the ‘Vanatic’ who runs tours in east Belfast and in Co Down dedicated to the veteran blues singer

Lisburn man Al Bodkin is a self-confessed ‘Vanatic’ — one of millions of fans around the world who are devoted to the music of Sir Van Morrison — and one who has seen the veteran blues singer perform live more than 130 times and counting. He even owns one of Van’s former cars. Now, his ‘vanaticism’ for the Northern Ireland icon has been channelled into a tour that brings fellow Vanatics from America and beyond to east Belfast — the birthplace of ‘Van the Man’.