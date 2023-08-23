‘Men are judged too’: Eamonn Holmes weighs into body hair debate on GB News

The NI presenter was hosting a debate on whether female body hair was empowering.

Eamonn Holmes has said men are also judged on their body hair

Men are judged on their body hair as well as women, Northern Ireland GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has said.

The comments came during a discussion on body hair during the channel’s Breakfast Show, which Holmes co-hosts with Isabel Webster.

The lively debate arose after social media influencer Lydi Winter went viral in recent weeks after sharing several snaps and videos proudly showing off her body hair.

After guest Radhika Sanghani said Lydi Winter’s contribution proved women could “still be beautiful with body hair”, Holmes interjected.

"I'm listening to what you said there, Radhika, but the idea you say that a man wouldn't be judged on body hair...” he said.

"I do think men are judged on body hair from their head downwards," Holmes explained.

"If a man has hair around his nose for instance, or his hands - I see people often called gorillas or what have you if they have hair on the front of their hands.

"So it can be a problem for lots of people."

When the Belfast presenter then asked if Sanghani was personally comfortable with hair, she revealed she'd undergone laser treatment to have it removed.

However, she argued that she'd paid for the treatment for "equality" because "I got to live like a man" by "leaving the house without thinking about my body hair".

Sanghani then conceded that Holmes was "right" to point out that "men can be judged", but she continued to argue "women do too".

It comes after the former ITV star this week announced plans to take to the stage in a meet and greet show that will see the tables turned on the presenter.

Holmes confirmed the first date of his live tour which will kick off in Scotland in October.

"I’ve been asking the questions for 43 years now I’m answering them on stage,” he wrote on social media.

"The first venue is The Eastwood Park Theatre Glasgow on Wednesday 18th October.

"If you’re in the area and fancy a night of stories and laughs why don’t you join me?"

Those attending ‘An Audience With Eamonn Holmes’ will get the chance to meet the broadcaster before or after the show if they purchase the red or yellow band tickets for £85.

However standard tickets are available for £35.

"We’ve woken up to Eamonn Holmes breaking the news for decades,” the event description states.

"But what’s the personal story behind Britain’s favourite Breakfast TV anchor?

"From growing up in troubled Belfast to breaking into TV, to hosting Royal events, Eamonn lifts the lid on his life in the limelight.

"The big interviews, the scary moments and oh yes, the controversies!

"Interviewed in depth by long-term friend and fellow broadcaster Bill McFarlan, Eamonn tells it as it is for one night only on Wednesday October 18th at Eastwood Park Theatre."

The GB News presenter has since been inundated with requests to bring the show to other cities around the UK – including Belfast.