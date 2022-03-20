Mrs Brown’s Boys tour set for Belfast and Dublin as dates announced

Actor Brendan O'Carroll is bringing Mrs Brown's Boys to Belfast later this year.

‘Mrs Brown’s D’Live Show…Encore Tour’ is heading to Belfast and Dublin later this year, it has been announced.

Shows have been confirmed for The SSE Arena, Belfast on November 4 and 5, and Dublin’s 3Arena on November 11 and 12.

The comedy starring Brendan O'Carroll as loud-mouthed Irish matriarch Agnes Brown, whose favourite pastime is meddling in the lives of her six children, has been a huge success since airing on TV in 2011.

It has been voted the No. 1 Sitcom of the 21st Century, winning five BAFTAs, five National Television Awards, three TV Choice Awards, four IFTA awards, three TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards.

The latest show is an extension of Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical?, which played in UK arenas throughout 2019.

It had been set to tour in 2020, but the dates were rescheduled due to the pandemic.

O’Carroll has promised a side-splitting experience saying: “It’s the funniest thing I’ve ever written. Even I laugh and I know what’s coming next!"

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 25, at 9am via www.ticketmaster.ie