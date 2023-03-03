10 concept albums that have stood the test of time
Sometimes viewed as pretentious or grandiose, concept albums had their heyday in the 1970s, presenting artists with a chance to delve into stories that illuminated key social concerns, writes John Meagher
John MeagherIndependent.ie
It is a term that is thrown out with abandon, but is notoriously difficult to define. Just what is a concept album? The Collins English Dictionary dryly describes it as “an album that has a unifying theme or that tells a single story”.