10 things happening this week in Northern Ireland - from Culture Night to Armagh cider festival

Culture Night 2018 got the people of Belfast on their feet for a whole host of performances

1. Armagh Food and Cider Festival

Armagh, September 19-22

An international extravaganza featuring a huge spread of unmissable events in venues across the county. Festival visitors to the iconic city of Armagh and its surrounding fruit-laden orchards can expect to raise more than a glass to an incredible range of mouth-watering events.

2. Wee Buns - Preserve the Season

Dungannon, September 20

Capture the essence of Autumn in this preserving class using foraged damsons, rose hips and blackberries from the local hedges and locally grown fruit. Learn about the fundamental techniques and skills of home preserving, make your own soda bread and take home a jar each of jam and pickles.

3. Gins and Poitins of the Mournes

Newry, September 19

Brendan Carty of Killowen Distillery will host an evening dedicated at traditional bar, Crawfords, to the top quality craft gin and poitín he produces in the heart of the Mournes. Several sample drinks will be served, including cocktails and mixers. The final sample will be a Poitín Irish Coffee. Food will also be paired with each drink.

4. Bouncers at The MAC

Belfast, September 21 - October 5

Bouncing back for a two-week run at the MAC, John Godber’s unapologetically provocative play can be experienced once again, in the exclusive setting of the Luminaire Club. Running from September 21 until October 5, Bouncers is a unique co-production between the MAC and Big Telly – a world famous play, told the Belfast way.

5. Festival Lough Erne

Enniskillen, September 21-22

The tranquil setting of Enniskillen Castle will see a hustle of families and foodie lovers sampling local produce and enjoying the tranquil setting of the River Erne. From live cookery demos with chefs and experts to entertainment on the bandstand, it’s set to be a fun weekend for all the family.

6. Mourne Mountain Marathon

Newcastle, September 21-22

Walking in the Mourne Mountains is a popular pastime in Northern Ireland

Ireland’s only two-day endurance and navigation event for teams of two. Enter one of four categories, covering between 35km and 55km over two days. Camp overnight and be self-sufficient. The Marathon is open to everyone from walkers to elite runners.

7. Culture Night and Day Belfast 2019

Belfast, September 20-21

Over 200 free, family-friendly events across the city centre including gigs, talks, tours, walks, activities, screenings, workshops, children's events and more.

8. Deep RiverRock Belfast City Half Marathon

Belfast, September 22

Over 5,000 participants are expected to take part in the largest half marathon event in Northern Ireland. Entrants will take on the popular flat and fast 13.1 mile route, which weaves its way throughout the four corners of Belfast city.

9. Montalto Foraging Experience

Ballynahinch, September 21

Take a walk with NI Survival School and be introduced to some of the most common plants and trees that inhabit our island and discover some of their secrets that make them useful to us in edible or medicinal ways. After the return to the woodland camp and enjoy making tea and a light lunch from the foraged species.

10. Kilkeel Walking Food Tour

Newry, September 19

Enjoy a three-hour walking tour of Kilkeel, led by an enthusiastic and experienced local tour guide. The vast history of Kilkeel’s fishing and farming town is served up through fascinating facts and insightful stories whilst you enjoy some local delicacies.