10 things happening this week in Northern Ireland - from Russell Howard to gourmet wine evening

Here's our pick of the 10 most exciting things taking place this week across Northern Ireland (September 3-8).

1. Mount Stewart Conversations Festival 2019

Newtownards, September 7-8

Mount Stewart Conversations Festival celebrates the history of Mount Stewart, revealing its unique stories and influence as a hothouse of ideas, debate, politics, music, literature and the arts.

2. Macha at Navan Fort

Armagh, September 6-7

As part of the #embracetheplace art events, enjoy this new work by Armagh-born traditional musician and composer Niall Vallely, exploring the history and myths associated with the Navan complex. The event includes a dramatic performance by Armagh Rhymers, musicians from Armagh Pipers Club and audio-visual displays together with a promenade to the Fort itself.

3. The Belfast International Tattoo 2019

Belfast, September 6-7

A youth theme will underpin the 2019 event programme with the Victorian Youth Pipe Band travelling from Australia to Belfast for the performance along with a number of other acts at the SSE arena.

4. Gourmet Wine Evening

Ballymena, September 5

Savour Galgorm’s gourmet cooking paired with wine tasting under the expert supervision of a guest speaker in The River Room Restaurant. Each guest will savour a wine and canapé reception on arrival, followed by a five-course dinner created by Head Chef Chris Rees.

5. Day Walk - Slieve Donard

Newcastle, September 7

Enjoy a day walking in the beautiful Mourne Mountains and tackle Northern Ireland’s highest peak, Slieve Donard, with a multi-lingual, qualified mountain leader.

6. Defence Heritage in Castlerock

Castlerock, September 7

The area around Castlerock is peaceful and beautiful now but in the past, the region been the focus of military activity for centuries, and each phase has left its mark in one way or another. Join the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust on this day of exploration.

7. Russell Howard

Belfast, September 3-4

Following the record-breaking success of his 2017 tour Round The World, Russell Howard returns with his biggest globe-spanning stand-up comedy tour to date, Respite, performing at the Ulster Hall.

8. Italian Cookery Demonstration by Ian Orr at Browns Bonds Hill

Londonderry, September 7

Join Chef Patron Ian Orr for an Italian Cookery Demonstration. Ian will share tips to prepare sumptuous meals at home, followed by a three-course meal.

9. Causeway Coast Challenge

Ballycastle, September 7

Push yourself to the limit on this spectacular challenge in support of people affected by Parkinson’s. Choose from a 13, 19 or 27.5 mile coastal hike or run along the clifftops, beaches and footpaths of the North Atlantic Coast.

10. Shane Todd: The Toddfather

Armagh, September 5

Following a hugely successful 2018 tour Shane Todd presents his biggest show yet, The Toddfather. Performing at a number of venues across Northern Ireland, see The Toddfather in Armagh at the Market Place.